Central Municipal Council Delivers 93 Recommendations During Current Tenure

Doha, Qatar: The current seventh tenure of the Central Municipal Council (CMC) has achieved a major milestone, issuing 93 recommendations that address a wide range of public issues, from service improvements and agricultural support to traffic management and community development.

With expectations to reach up to 130 recommendations by the end of the cycle, the Council continues to reinforce its advisory and oversight role in advancing national priorities and meeting the needs of residents across all 29 constituencies.

Chairman of the Central Municipal Council (CMC) H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Athb, reviewed the Council's achievements during its seventh tenure, highlighting its expanding role in enhancing public services, strengthening cooperation with government entities, and advancing priority sectors including agriculture, urban planning, transportation, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Al Athb confirmed that the Council has already exceeded 93 recommendations, noting that the number is expected to reach up to 130 recommendations by the end of the tenure.

Recommendations are forwarded to the Ministry of Municipality and other relevant agencies.

He praised the strong institutional relationship with the Ministry of Municipality to address public needs and accelerate the implementation of service-related recommendations.

During the seventh tenure, the CMC launched a range of community-focused initiatives. These include the Winter Camping Season Initiative, efforts to combat smoking, and a collaborative initiative with Aspire Zone to improve public health and recreational facilities.

The Council hosted specialists to discuss smoking prevention, leading to recommendations for establishing smoking cessation clinics across health centres.

These initiatives reflect the Council's strong commitment to community well-being and support for national campaigns.

The CMC consists of representatives from 29 constituencies, many of whom have accumulated experience from previous terms.

The Council operates under Law No. 12 of 1998, which outlines around 28 municipal-related responsibilities, focusing on urban planning, environment, agriculture, and service infrastructure.

Al Athb highlighted the important role of internal committees, especially the Services and Public Facilities Committee, considered the Council's backbone.

This committee has hosted more than 90 meetings with officials from Ashghal, Kahramaa, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and other agencies to address traffic congestion, service gaps, school distribution, and neighbourhood development.

Additionally, the Coordination and Follow-Up Committee, chaired by the CMC President and appointed by the Prime Minister, includes 10 service entities and closely monitors the progress of recommendations across ministries.

The Council dedicated significant attention to supporting the agricultural sector as part of Qatar National Vision 2030. Members submitted proposals to enhance livestock wealth, expand the use of treated wastewater for irrigation, and promote the“One Million Trees Initiative,” especially along the Salwa Road corridor.

These environmental efforts aim to reduce dust movement, improve road safety, and enhance the climate by increasing green cover.

Traffic congestion, particularly near densely concentrated schools, remains a major concern.

The CMC has urged better distribution of schools within new districts, adjustments to infrastructure, and coordinated traffic planning.

The Council also addressed the challenges posed by service points on major highways, including Salwa Road and Al-Shamal Road, and improved access to petrol stations and roadside services in coordination with the Ministry of Transport.

Residents have also called for more public parks in residential neighbourhoods, and the CMC continues to raise these proposals to the Ministry of Municipality to ensure every district has sufficient green and recreational spaces.

Delegations from the CMC visited Japan to study advanced solar-energy practices, resulting in recommendations to adopt solar lighting in public parks and livestock complexes to reduce electricity consumption and promote clean energy.

Winter camping regulations were reviewed following public complaints about high fees.

The Council issued recommendations to reduce these costs, ultimately leading to the elimination of excessive fees and the adoption of simplified security deposits.