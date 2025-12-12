403
Indobevs Appoints Nupur Girdhar As Head Of Human Resources To Drive Its Next Phase Of Organisational Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 11 December 2025 - IndoBevs, one of India's fastest-growing alcoholic beverage companies, has announced the appointment of Nupur Girdhar as its new Head of Human Resources. In this role, Nupur will steer the company's people strategy, drive organisational development, and build a strong culture blueprint as IndoBevs accelerates its expansion across India and international markets.
A strategic HR professional with over 18 years of experience, Nupur has worked across Banking, NBFC, Telecom and Manufacturing sectors, bringing deep expertise in Leadership Hiring, Talent Management, Leadership Development and Coaching, Succession Planning, Organisation Development and Design, Change Management, Building and driving culture. She has held leadership positions with Citibank, Bharti Infratel, Apollo Tyres, SAR Group, and BC Jindal Group, where she played a pivotal role in shaping high-performance, future-ready organisations. Known for being futuristic, intuitive, innovative, and advisory-driven, Nupur is recognised for building people-centric strategies that align seamlessly with business objectives.
Speaking on her new role, Nupur Girdhar said, "IndoBevs is at an exciting stage of its journey- dynamic, ambitious, and committed to redefining the category. I'm thrilled to contribute to building a strong talent foundation, fostering an agile and inclusive culture, and supporting our leaders as we scale with purpose and clarity."
Welcoming her, Sameer Mahandru, Founder, IndoBevs, said, "Nupur brings a strategic understanding of how people, culture, and capability building drive long-term business success. Her diverse HR expertise and leadership approach will be instrumental in shaping IndoBevs into a future-ready, people-first organisation."
This appointment underscores IndoBevs' commitment to aligning human capital with business strategy. Through integrated talent initiatives, leadership development, and culture-building, the company aims to strengthen organisational agility, support its growth ambitions, and consolidate its leadership in the industry.
