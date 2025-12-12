Dr Stan Flemming Exposes A High Stakes Military Deception In Broken Eagle Flashpoint

A shocking true-to-life military thriller that reveals how one man nearly upended the United States Army from the inside

Broken Eagle: Flashpoint follows senior army officer William Weston, a man entrusted with authority but harboring explosive secrets. As Weston pushes his deployment paperwork through military and government channels, no one realizes the extent of his deception. He has breached top security systems, accessed classified intelligence, stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Pentagon, and is wanted in eleven states.

When Weston arrives in Kosovo as chief of psychiatry during a brutal and exhausting phase of the war, soldiers at Camp Bondsteel are already stretched thin. They have endured a year of relentless attacks from infiltrating Serb units along the border. Brigadier General Thomas Moore welcomes a new task force that includes Weston, unaware that the incoming medical officer intends to challenge the chain of command, undermine senior leaders, and mislead soldiers into believing he is the rightful commander.

As Weston's fraudulent background unravels, military and congressional leaders scramble to contain the fallout. In the midst of this turmoil, two officers choose integrity over silence, setting in motion a clash that will determine whether truth prevails or whether those who dare to speak out will suffer the consequences.

Based on a true story, Broken Eagle: Flashpoint delivers an intense and suspenseful look inside the leadership conflict that shook the United States Army during the Kosovo War. It is a gripping account of deception, courage, and the high price of doing the right thing.

Dr. Stan Flemming served a distinguished career in the United States Army that included two combat tours of duty, more than twenty awards and decorations, and the rank of brigadier general in the United States Army. He is a board certified family physician. Now retired, he lives in his home state of Washington where he continues to support military families and veterans.











