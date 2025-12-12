Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq And Turkmenistan Discuss Strategic Pathways For Strengthening Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 11. On the sidelines of the International Forum on Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid of Iraq met with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Iraqi President.

The leaders engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the key aspects of enhancing bilateral relations, exploring avenues for expanding cooperation across various sectors, with particular emphasis on advancing the shared interests of their nations' peoples.

President Rashid and President Berdimuhamedov also deliberated on a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, reaffirming their commitment to deepening collaboration in areas such as security, trade, and cultural exchange.

The presidents expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing growth of the partnership between Iraq and Turkmenistan, acknowledging the potential for further strengthening ties through joint initiatives in infrastructure development, energy cooperation, and other strategic domains.

