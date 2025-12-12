Kazakhstan Advocates For UN System Reform - President Tokayev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan advocates for reform of the United Nations (UN) system, including expanding the membership of the Security Council and strengthening the role of the General Assembly, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

"At the 80th session of the General Assembly, I proposed creating a group of like-minded individuals to develop concrete proposals for reforming the UN system. At the same time, it's crucial for all major powers to demonstrate political will and call on UN member states to engage in a large-scale dialogue, demonstrate strategic restraint, and be willing to reach difficult compromises,” the president noted.

According to the head of state, Kazakhstan supports the initiative to establish a UN University of Peace and Neutrality.

“A just and sustainable world order will only become a reality when narratives of inevitable global confrontation and even nuclear war are rejected, and militaristic rhetoric is replaced by a language of peace, trust, and cooperation,” Tokayev added.