Kazakhstan Advocates For UN System Reform - President Tokayev
"At the 80th session of the General Assembly, I proposed creating a group of like-minded individuals to develop concrete proposals for reforming the UN system. At the same time, it's crucial for all major powers to demonstrate political will and call on UN member states to engage in a large-scale dialogue, demonstrate strategic restraint, and be willing to reach difficult compromises,” the president noted.
According to the head of state, Kazakhstan supports the initiative to establish a UN University of Peace and Neutrality.
“A just and sustainable world order will only become a reality when narratives of inevitable global confrontation and even nuclear war are rejected, and militaristic rhetoric is replaced by a language of peace, trust, and cooperation,” Tokayev added.
