403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Kenya On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable to President of Kenya Dr. William Samoei Ruto, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day. (pickup previous)
mt
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment