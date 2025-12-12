403
Trump: U.S. May Attend Meeting On Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington could participate in a meeting due in Europe on Saturday looking into a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine.
"There's a meeting on Saturday. We'll see whether or not we attend the meeting. We said we'll attend the meeting if we think there's a good chance of -- they want me to attend, they want us to attend," Trump said to reporters at the White House late Thursday.
"And we'll be attending the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we think there's a good chance and we don't want to waste a lot of time, we think it's negative," he remarked.
"We want it to get settled. We want to save a lot of lives. We're not involved in the war other than the fact that we are involved in a negotiation because people want us there. Ukraine wants us involved very much," he added.
Trump went on saying, "I'd like to see the killing stop. 25,000 people died last month, mostly soldiers, but some people also where bombs were dropped, but for the most part 25,000 soldiers died last month. I would love to see it stop and we're working very hard. It doesn't really affect the United States unless it got out of control." (end)
