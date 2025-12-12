One Dead, Three Others Injured in Kishtwar Road Accident

Jammu- Atleast one person died while as as three others were injured in an road accident Jhinhini Nala near Thanalla Naka area of Kishtwar district on Friday morning.

Officials said that an Alcazar vehicle was involved in a fatal accident near Thanalla this morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured, reported news agency GNS.

The deceased has been identified as Rinku Ram son of Nandu Ram resident of Chamba and injured have been identified as Kalash Kumar(41) resident of Pota Chamba, Jairam Singh son of Baghi Ram resident of Bhajrota Chamba and Chander Bani son of Chamaru Ram resident of Bhajrota Chamba.