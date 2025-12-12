Crime Branch Files Chargesheet Against PWD Employee For Alleged Forgery Of DOB

File photo

Srinagar – The Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch) Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in FIR No. 07/2022 against a Public Works Department (R&B) employee accused of forging his date of birth to secure illegal regularization in government service.

According to an official statement, the chargesheet was submitted before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Handwara, on December 11, 2025.

The case originated from a communication by the Under Secretary to the Government, Public Works Department (R&B), requesting an investigation into the alleged use of a fake date of birth by Abdul Rashid Lone, son of Mohammad Ahsan Lone, a resident of Chogal, Handwara, serving as a Helper in the R&B Division.

Preliminary enquiry found that Lone had submitted a fabricated medical certificate showing his date of birth as April 1, 1968, during his regularization process. However, school records confirmed his actual date of birth as April 4, 1950. The contradictions led to the registration of FIR No. 07/2022 under sections 420, 468, 471, and 201 of the RPC, followed by a detailed investigation.

The Crime Branch said the probe established that the accused forged and used the fake certificate in a criminal conspiracy to unlawfully obtain government benefits. Evidence of cheating, forgery, destruction of evidence, and conspiracy was confirmed during the investigation.