(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

12 December 2025 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 December 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 58,560 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 412.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 418.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 416.870406

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,573,812 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,132,297 have voting rights and 1,215,506 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 416.870406 58,560

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 1,101 413.00 08:33:44 LSE 224 413.00 08:33:44 LSE 55 412.50 08:46:14 LSE 91 412.50 08:46:14 LSE 449 412.50 08:46:14 LSE 400 412.50 08:46:14 LSE 68 412.50 08:46:14 LSE 204 416.00 08:50:57 LSE 186 416.00 08:50:57 LSE 220 415.00 08:50:59 LSE 220 415.00 08:50:59 LSE 220 415.50 08:51:12 LSE 440 415.50 08:51:12 LSE 220 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 104 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 509 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 251 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 10 416.00 08:55:36 LSE 220 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 210 416.00 08:55:36 LSE 220 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 220 416.00 08:55:36 LSE 49 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 171 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 90 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 4 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 14 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 112 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 220 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 220 416.50 08:55:36 LSE 220 416.50 08:55:39 LSE 564 417.00 08:56:31 LSE 563 417.00 08:56:31 LSE 264 417.50 09:04:52 LSE 628 417.50 09:05:14 LSE 612 417.50 09:05:14 LSE 208 418.00 09:06:09 LSE 208 418.00 09:06:09 LSE 631 417.50 09:09:06 LSE 598 417.50 09:09:06 LSE 3 417.50 09:10:25 LSE 652 417.50 09:10:25 LSE 648 417.50 09:10:25 LSE 652 417.50 09:10:26 LSE 658 417.00 09:11:54 LSE 651 417.00 09:11:54 LSE 162 416.50 09:11:54 LSE 58 416.50 09:12:40 LSE 221 416.50 09:12:40 LSE 437 416.50 09:12:40 LSE 352 416.50 09:12:40 LSE 380 416.50 09:15:02 LSE 220 416.50 09:15:02 LSE 128 416.50 09:15:02 LSE 92 416.50 09:15:03 LSE 26 416.50 09:15:03 LSE 234 416.50 09:15:03 LSE 220 416.50 09:15:03 LSE 206 416.50 09:15:03 LSE 14 416.50 09:15:03 LSE 220 416.50 09:15:03 LSE 220 416.50 09:15:03 LSE 220 416.50 09:15:03 LSE 220 416.50 09:15:03 LSE 197 416.50 09:15:03 LSE 220 416.00 09:15:06 LSE 220 416.00 09:15:06 LSE 260 416.00 09:15:56 LSE 220 416.00 09:15:56 LSE 212 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 197 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 23 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 54 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 93 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 73 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 104 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE 546 416.00 09:16:42 LSE 25 413.50 09:17:39 LSE 155 415.50 09:36:00 LSE 556 415.50 09:36:00 LSE 470 415.50 09:36:00 LSE 432 414.50 09:44:47 LSE 627 416.50 10:04:48 LSE 515 416.50 10:04:48 LSE 602 417.00 10:20:05 LSE 530 417.00 10:20:05 LSE 208 418.00 11:14:02 LSE 416 418.00 11:14:02 LSE 42 418.00 11:14:02 LSE 250 418.00 11:14:02 LSE 124 418.00 11:14:02 LSE 596 418.00 11:26:32 LSE 596 418.00 11:26:32 LSE 679 418.00 11:26:32 LSE 634 418.00 11:26:32 LSE 32 418.00 11:26:32 LSE 208 418.00 11:28:10 LSE 208 418.00 11:28:10 LSE 681 417.00 11:41:01 LSE 586 417.00 11:41:01 LSE 65 417.00 11:41:01 LSE 243 417.00 11:41:01 LSE 309 417.00 11:41:01 LSE 380 416.50 11:49:49 LSE 403 416.50 11:49:49 LSE 685 415.00 12:03:45 LSE 672 415.00 12:03:45 LSE 136 415.50 12:12:06 LSE 537 415.50 12:12:06 LSE 686 415.50 12:12:06 LSE 694 415.50 12:12:06 LSE 208 415.50 12:20:30 LSE 208 415.50 12:20:30 LSE 18 415.50 12:32:10 LSE 681 416.50 12:41:44 LSE 528 416.50 12:41:44 LSE 35 416.00 12:47:27 LSE 61 416.00 12:47:27 LSE 700 418.50 13:52:36 LSE 1,000 418.50 13:52:36 LSE 700 418.50 13:52:41 LSE 678 418.50 13:52:41 LSE 334 418.50 13:52:41 LSE 75 418.50 13:52:41 LSE 18 418.50 13:52:41 LSE 495 418.50 13:52:41 LSE 208 418.00 13:53:14 LSE 916 417.50 14:40:18 LSE 923 417.00 15:02:12 LSE 189 416.50 15:02:12 LSE 412 416.50 15:02:12 LSE 76 416.50 15:02:12 LSE 262 416.50 15:02:12 LSE 208 417.50 15:06:06 LSE 208 417.50 15:06:29 LSE 685 417.00 15:14:33 LSE 838 417.00 15:14:48 LSE 484 417.00 15:14:48 LSE 401 417.00 15:20:48 LSE 691 417.00 15:23:14 LSE 765 417.00 15:24:40 LSE 369 416.50 15:25:30 LSE 272 417.00 15:33:34 LSE 250 416.50 15:34:01 LSE 280 416.50 15:34:01 LSE 404 416.00 15:39:58 LSE 18 416.50 15:50:00 LSE 190 416.50 15:50:00 LSE 208 418.50 16:09:29 LSE 220 418.50 16:10:00 LSE 220 418.50 16:10:00 LSE 220 418.50 16:10:01 LSE 220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 992 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 250 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 750 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 137 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE 220 418.50 16:13:18 LSE 220 418.50 16:14:34 LSE 762 418.50 16:14:34 LSE 220 418.50 16:14:34 LSE 220 418.50 16:15:12 LSE 220 418.50 16:17:05 LSE 182 418.50 16:18:06 LSE 38 418.50 16:18:56 LSE 35 418.50 16:19:10 LSE 185 418.50 16:19:10 LSE 192 418.50 16:21:34 LSE 28 418.50 16:23:32 LSE 220 418.50 16:24:12 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.