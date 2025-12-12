Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-12-12 02:01:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
12 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 December 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 58,560
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 412.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 418.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 416.870406

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,573,812 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,132,297 have voting rights and 1,215,506 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		 Aggregated volume
LSE 416.870406 58,560

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
1,101 413.00 08:33:44 LSE
224 413.00 08:33:44 LSE
55 412.50 08:46:14 LSE
91 412.50 08:46:14 LSE
449 412.50 08:46:14 LSE
400 412.50 08:46:14 LSE
68 412.50 08:46:14 LSE
204 416.00 08:50:57 LSE
186 416.00 08:50:57 LSE
220 415.00 08:50:59 LSE
220 415.00 08:50:59 LSE
220 415.50 08:51:12 LSE
440 415.50 08:51:12 LSE
220 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
104 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
509 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
251 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
10 416.00 08:55:36 LSE
220 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
210 416.00 08:55:36 LSE
220 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
220 416.00 08:55:36 LSE
49 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
171 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
90 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
4 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
14 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
112 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
220 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
220 416.50 08:55:36 LSE
220 416.50 08:55:39 LSE
564 417.00 08:56:31 LSE
563 417.00 08:56:31 LSE
264 417.50 09:04:52 LSE
628 417.50 09:05:14 LSE
612 417.50 09:05:14 LSE
208 418.00 09:06:09 LSE
208 418.00 09:06:09 LSE
631 417.50 09:09:06 LSE
598 417.50 09:09:06 LSE
3 417.50 09:10:25 LSE
652 417.50 09:10:25 LSE
648 417.50 09:10:25 LSE
652 417.50 09:10:26 LSE
658 417.00 09:11:54 LSE
651 417.00 09:11:54 LSE
162 416.50 09:11:54 LSE
58 416.50 09:12:40 LSE
221 416.50 09:12:40 LSE
437 416.50 09:12:40 LSE
352 416.50 09:12:40 LSE
380 416.50 09:15:02 LSE
220 416.50 09:15:02 LSE
128 416.50 09:15:02 LSE
92 416.50 09:15:03 LSE
26 416.50 09:15:03 LSE
234 416.50 09:15:03 LSE
220 416.50 09:15:03 LSE
206 416.50 09:15:03 LSE
14 416.50 09:15:03 LSE
220 416.50 09:15:03 LSE
220 416.50 09:15:03 LSE
220 416.50 09:15:03 LSE
220 416.50 09:15:03 LSE
197 416.50 09:15:03 LSE
220 416.00 09:15:06 LSE
220 416.00 09:15:06 LSE
260 416.00 09:15:56 LSE
220 416.00 09:15:56 LSE
212 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
197 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
23 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
54 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
93 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
73 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
104 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
220 416.00 09:16:36 LSE
546 416.00 09:16:42 LSE
25 413.50 09:17:39 LSE
155 415.50 09:36:00 LSE
556 415.50 09:36:00 LSE
470 415.50 09:36:00 LSE
432 414.50 09:44:47 LSE
627 416.50 10:04:48 LSE
515 416.50 10:04:48 LSE
602 417.00 10:20:05 LSE
530 417.00 10:20:05 LSE
208 418.00 11:14:02 LSE
416 418.00 11:14:02 LSE
42 418.00 11:14:02 LSE
250 418.00 11:14:02 LSE
124 418.00 11:14:02 LSE
596 418.00 11:26:32 LSE
596 418.00 11:26:32 LSE
679 418.00 11:26:32 LSE
634 418.00 11:26:32 LSE
32 418.00 11:26:32 LSE
208 418.00 11:28:10 LSE
208 418.00 11:28:10 LSE
681 417.00 11:41:01 LSE
586 417.00 11:41:01 LSE
65 417.00 11:41:01 LSE
243 417.00 11:41:01 LSE
309 417.00 11:41:01 LSE
380 416.50 11:49:49 LSE
403 416.50 11:49:49 LSE
685 415.00 12:03:45 LSE
672 415.00 12:03:45 LSE
136 415.50 12:12:06 LSE
537 415.50 12:12:06 LSE
686 415.50 12:12:06 LSE
694 415.50 12:12:06 LSE
208 415.50 12:20:30 LSE
208 415.50 12:20:30 LSE
18 415.50 12:32:10 LSE
681 416.50 12:41:44 LSE
528 416.50 12:41:44 LSE
35 416.00 12:47:27 LSE
61 416.00 12:47:27 LSE
700 418.50 13:52:36 LSE
1,000 418.50 13:52:36 LSE
700 418.50 13:52:41 LSE
678 418.50 13:52:41 LSE
334 418.50 13:52:41 LSE
75 418.50 13:52:41 LSE
18 418.50 13:52:41 LSE
495 418.50 13:52:41 LSE
208 418.00 13:53:14 LSE
916 417.50 14:40:18 LSE
923 417.00 15:02:12 LSE
189 416.50 15:02:12 LSE
412 416.50 15:02:12 LSE
76 416.50 15:02:12 LSE
262 416.50 15:02:12 LSE
208 417.50 15:06:06 LSE
208 417.50 15:06:29 LSE
685 417.00 15:14:33 LSE
838 417.00 15:14:48 LSE
484 417.00 15:14:48 LSE
401 417.00 15:20:48 LSE
691 417.00 15:23:14 LSE
765 417.00 15:24:40 LSE
369 416.50 15:25:30 LSE
272 417.00 15:33:34 LSE
250 416.50 15:34:01 LSE
280 416.50 15:34:01 LSE
404 416.00 15:39:58 LSE
18 416.50 15:50:00 LSE
190 416.50 15:50:00 LSE
208 418.50 16:09:29 LSE
220 418.50 16:10:00 LSE
220 418.50 16:10:00 LSE
220 418.50 16:10:01 LSE
220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
992 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
250 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
750 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
137 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
220 418.50 16:13:16 LSE
220 418.50 16:13:18 LSE
220 418.50 16:14:34 LSE
762 418.50 16:14:34 LSE
220 418.50 16:14:34 LSE
220 418.50 16:15:12 LSE
220 418.50 16:17:05 LSE
182 418.50 16:18:06 LSE
38 418.50 16:18:56 LSE
35 418.50 16:19:10 LSE
185 418.50 16:19:10 LSE
192 418.50 16:21:34 LSE
28 418.50 16:23:32 LSE
220 418.50 16:24:12 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


