OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares


2025-12-12 02:01:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
12 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 11 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 25,284 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 25,284 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 585.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 573.50p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 583.53p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,635,645 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,635,645.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
11-12-2025 15:57:43 GBp 568 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvT3Eh
11-12-2025 15:55:33 GBp 532 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvTEq0
11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 563 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvUtbJ
11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 246 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvUtbL
11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 254 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvUtbN
11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 283 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvUtbO
11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 38 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvUtbS
11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 461 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvUtbU
11-12-2025 15:48:15 GBp 449 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvUtK@
11-12-2025 15:43:08 GBp 449 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvU@ef
11-12-2025 15:09:56 GBp 550 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvU4x1
11-12-2025 15:03:31 GBp 360 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvUAXH
11-12-2025 15:01:47 GBp 428 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvU8Tv
11-12-2025 15:01:42 GBp 566 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvU8PI
11-12-2025 15:01:42 GBp 476 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvU8PR
11-12-2025 14:24:41 GBp 222 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvVAp1
11-12-2025 14:19:53 GBp 329 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvOqYb
11-12-2025 14:16:12 GBp 275 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvOmp9
11-12-2025 14:12:56 GBp 350 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvOytO
11-12-2025 14:01:16 GBp 220 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvOkbT
11-12-2025 13:55:58 GBp 416 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvOeko
11-12-2025 13:48:10 GBp 499 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvOH2O
11-12-2025 13:48:10 GBp 698 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvOH2S
11-12-2025 13:15:25 GBp 426 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvPwkx
11-12-2025 13:15:25 GBp 523 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvPwkE
11-12-2025 13:09:13 GBp 338 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvPapL
11-12-2025 13:09:13 GBp 486 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvPapP
11-12-2025 12:57:26 GBp 361 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvPekt
11-12-2025 12:47:44 GBp 270 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvPG5M
11-12-2025 12:45:56 GBp 430 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvPUhn
11-12-2025 12:41:29 GBp 186 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvPTOn
11-12-2025 12:40:43 GBp 834 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvPQKP
11-12-2025 12:40:43 GBp 292 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvPQKV
11-12-2025 12:40:32 GBp 258 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvPQQy
11-12-2025 12:38:56 GBp 131 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvPOtF
11-12-2025 12:38:56 GBp 335 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvPOtH
11-12-2025 12:38:56 GBp 449 582.00 XLON xeaMOtvPOtR
11-12-2025 12:35:05 GBp 877 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvP7u@
11-12-2025 12:35:05 GBp 112 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvP7u0
11-12-2025 12:35:05 GBp 58 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvP7u2
11-12-2025 12:29:23 GBp 438 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvP07s
11-12-2025 12:29:23 GBp 438 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvP07y
11-12-2025 12:28:48 GBp 451 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvP1dy
11-12-2025 12:28:48 GBp 451 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvP1d@
11-12-2025 12:28:48 GBp 279 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvP1d4
11-12-2025 12:26:53 GBp 85 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvPE0E
11-12-2025 09:15:02 GBp 300 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvKgKq
11-12-2025 09:07:54 GBp 218 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvKL0w
11-12-2025 09:06:56 GBp 278 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvKI$V
11-12-2025 08:56:50 GBp 275 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvKRHw
11-12-2025 08:56:10 GBp 329 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvKOxr
11-12-2025 08:55:02 GBp 287 582.00 XLON xeaMOtvKPFc
11-12-2025 08:51:25 GBp 268 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvK4OH
11-12-2025 08:45:49 GBp 337 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvKE6h
11-12-2025 08:42:07 GBp 212 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvKAb0
11-12-2025 08:39:13 GBp 305 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvK8Sj
11-12-2025 08:38:41 GBp 327 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvK9z0
11-12-2025 08:31:36 GBp 263 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvLm5@
11-12-2025 08:29:11 GBp 185 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvL$4b
11-12-2025 08:29:11 GBp 130 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvL$4Z
11-12-2025 08:25:09 GBp 343 582.00 XLON xeaMOtvLx8W
11-12-2025 08:21:10 GBp 281 581.00 XLON xeaMOtvLai@
11-12-2025 08:17:45 GBp 449 582.00 XLON xeaMOtvLWXP
11-12-2025 08:14:33 GBp 207 582.00 XLON xeaMOtvLli2
11-12-2025 08:14:33 GBp 299 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvLli4
11-12-2025 08:10:41 GBp 485 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvLhjF
11-12-2025 08:10:41 GBp 3 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvLhjH
11-12-2025 08:10:41 GBp 470 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvLhjM
11-12-2025 08:10:41 GBp 373 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvLhjO
11-12-2025 08:08:58 GBp 596 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvLfdK
11-12-2025 08:03:24 GBp 324 573.50 XLON xeaMOtvLJa0



