Achievable Launches Free, Full-Length FINRA Practice Exams To Expand Access To Financial Licensing Education

Achievable, a modern test preparation platform focused on improving access to high-quality education, today announced the release of free, full-length, timed practice exams for the most in-demand FINRA and NASAA licensing exams. These new resources are now available for the FINRA SIE, Series 6, Series 7, Series 9, Series 63, Series 65, and Series 66 exams.

Each practice exam closely mirrors the structure, length, and difficulty of the actual licensing exams and is constructed using accurate, representative test questions. Every question includes a clear, in-depth explanation, helping learners understand not just what the correct answer is, but why-a critical component for long-term mastery and exam readiness.

“With these free practice exams, we're removing one of the biggest barriers candidates face: access to realistic, high-quality study materials,” said Justin Pincar, Managing Director at Achievable.“Financial services employees shouldn't have to guess whether they're ready for their licensing exams. We're proud to offer everyone free tools that reflect the real test experience and help people move forward in their careers with confidence.”

The launch reflects Achievable's broader mission to democratize access to life-changing education, starting in regulated industries such as financial services, where licensing exams are a prerequisite for employment and career advancement. By offering full-length exams at no cost, Achievable aims to support not only individual test-takers but also firms seeking scalable, equitable ways to support employee development.

Achievable's free FINRA practice exams are designed for candidates at all stages of preparation - whether they are benchmarking readiness, identifying weak areas, or practicing under timed conditions. The exams complement Achievable's paid courses, which combine adaptive learning technology with expert-written content and many realistic practice exams to help candidates study efficiently and pass on their first attempt.

About Achievable

Achievable is a modern test preparation company dedicated to helping people pass high-stakes exams and unlock new career and educational opportunities. Through high-quality content, adaptive technology, and a commitment to affordability, Achievable serves learners across various fields, including financial licensing, graduate admissions, healthcare certifications, and more - while advancing its mission to make education more accessible to all.

