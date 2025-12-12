Rajasthan HC Issues Notice To Saudi Arabian Embassy Over Delay In Repatriating Youth's Mortal Remains

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 12 (IANS) The High Court has issued a notice to the Saudi Arabian embassy in Delhi, seeking an explanation for the prolonged delay in releasing the mortal remains of a Rajasthan youth, who died there on November 13, leaving his family devastated.

Intervening in the matter, the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur issued a notice to the Saudi Arabian government on Thursday, after the body of Ramesh Kumar Meghwal, a resident of Balotra district, remained undispatched even after 28 days of his death.

Justice Nupur Bhati sought a response from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its Embassy in New Delhi, following a petition filed by the deceased's mother, Teeju Bai.

Legal experts consider this a significant judicial step, as issuing a notice to a foreign government in a humanitarian matter is rare.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 17, where both the Saudi and Indian governments will present their positions.

Ramesh Kumar Meghwal, a resident of Meghwalon Ki Dhani in Gida tehsil, died under suspicious circumstances in Saudi Arabia on November 13.

When his body was not sent back for several weeks, Charmesh Sharma, former Director of the Rajasthan Seeds Corporation and known for aiding Indians in distress abroad, filed complaints with the President's Secretariat, the National Human Rights Commission, and the Ministry of External Affairs. The President's Secretariat directed the Ministry of External Affairs to take necessary action, and the ministry subsequently responded to Sharma.

But even after 27 days, with no progress in the repatriation of the body, the grieving family -- assisted legally by Sharma -- approached the High Court. On Wednesday, Ramesh's mother, Teeju Bai, filed a petition through advocates Sushil Vishnoi and Sunil Purohit, pleading for one last glimpse of her son. The High Court, acknowledging the urgency, listed the matter for hearing the next day.

Along with the Saudi Embassy, the High Court also issued notices to the Government of India through Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the Joint Secretary (Gulf Countries), Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Rajasthan through its Home Secretary.

Advocate Sushil Vishnoi represented the petitioner, while ASG Bharat Vyas appeared for the Indian government.

Following Sharma's petition at the President's Secretariat on November 25, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia responded on November 26, stating that the Saudi Police were still investigating the case.

The Embassy said the body would be handed over only after the forensic medical report was issued. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Embassy could be provided only after receiving the body. On December 3, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh issued Ramesh Kumar's death certificate, listing the cause of death as suicide. However, the Embassy informed the family that due to the absence of the medical report from the Saudi Police, it was unable to facilitate the return of the body.