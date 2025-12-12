403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Disclosure Of Transparency Notification (Article 14, First Paragraph, Of The Law Of 2 May 2007)
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vastned NV has received on 9 December 2025 a transparency notification dated 9 December 2025, which indicates that Westersingel I B.V., as a result of the acquisition of shares on 4 December 2025, now holds more than 10% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. Westersingel I B.V. has thus crossed the 10% threshold (upward).
Full press release:
Attachment
-
Disclosure of transparency notification
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment