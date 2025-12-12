India, Sweden Reaffirm Commitment To Green Industrial Transformation

The third edition of the India-Sweden Sustainability Day, hosted by Business Sweden in association with the Consulate General of Sweden and Embassy of Sweden, reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to accelerate industrial decarbonization and build a resilient, green future, said an official release.

According to an official release, this year's theme, "Enabling Conditions for Industrial Net-Zero," underlined Sweden's leadership in climate action and its collaborative frameworks with India to drive green transformation for Industry 4.0. Sweden has reasserted its position as a global innovation powerhouse in 2025, retaining the second spot in the Global Innovation Index for the third consecutive year. It also ranked second in the UN Sustainable Development Report 2025, reflecting strong performance across all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as per a release. With India setting up its net-zero target to 2070 and aiming to develop a value-added decarbonised Industry, Sweden is committed to working closely with the country to co-create scalable solutions and jointly push for global action on decarbonization.

Leaders Reaffirm Collaborative Spirit

The event commenced with an insightful address by Emil Akander, Vice President and Head of Region, Asia-Pacific, Business Sweden, who delved into the need for jointly fostering a conducive environment for reducing industrial carbon footprint and Sweden's role in shaping global sustainability frameworks. "India-Sweden Sustainability Day stands as a testament to the shared vision of both nations to turn ambition into action and to deliver long-term value. Through forward-looking initiatives such as the India-Sweden Green Transition Partnership (ISGTP), we are building an ecosystem where innovation takes centre stage and sustainability is embedded into every industrial process," said Sofia Hogman, Trade and Invest Commissioner of Sweden to India.

Additionally, a joint welcome address by Sven Ostberg, Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai, and Agnes Julin, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden, doubled down on mobilising India-Sweden collaboration for decarbonization and a greener future. ''The Sweden-India collaboration is rooted in trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to shaping a greener, more equitable future. The India-Sweden Sustainability Day 2025 embodies this spirit, serving as a platform where both nations unite to create joint frameworks, share knowledge, and mobilise resources. Through these efforts, the partnership is setting new global benchmarks in advancing shared sustainability and development goals, ensuring that industrial progress contributes not only to net-zero ambitions but also to inclusive growth and long-term resilience," said Sven Ostberg, Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai.

Echoing his views, Agnes Julin, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi, said, "Sweden has stood with India, stands with India today, and will continue to stand with every stakeholder committed to meaningful, sustainable change. Together, we have moved steadily up the ladder in areas that matter deeply to both our nations. As we look ahead, let us continue to invest, to innovate, to ask difficult questions, and to build the technological, commercial, and cultural bridges that will shape the next chapter of this journey.''

Forging a Path to a Net-Zero Future

A key highlight of the day was a comprehensive panel discussion on "Collaborating for Tomorrow: Building a Resilient Net-Zero Future" moderated by Sofia Hogman, Trade and Invest Commissioner of Sweden to India and featuring eminent panelists including - G.R. Senthilkumar, Executive Director Coordination (Refineries), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Surya Valluri, Chief Sustainability Officer, Grasim Industries, Sunil Wankhede, Vice President - Sales, Alleima India, Anilkumar Mukundan, President - Sales, KraftPowercon Sweden AB - MET and Sunil Natekar, Business Line Manager- Oil Free Air Division, Atlas Copco (India) Pvt. Ltd..

According to a release, the panellists shared actionable insights on embracing a multifaceted approach, including technology adoption, policy support, and collaborative innovation for building resilient supply chains and making significant strides for a carbon-free future. Furthermore, the occasion also highlighted Atlas Copco's collaboration with Bharat Forge and Flir's partnership with MSETCL, reaffirming the ecosystem approach enabling multiple impact cases through Indo-Sweden joint initiatives.

Business Sweden's Expanding Role

For over 25 years, Business Sweden has supported Swedish businesses in expanding their presence and boosting sales in India. Through its strategically located offices, globalisation strategies, identification of suitable partners, and guidance on local business culture, it enables businesses to navigate complexities, seize growth opportunities, and establish a strong foothold in the Indian market, a release said.

Additionally, Business Sweden expanded its footprint in India this year by inaugurating a new office in Mumbai. This strategic move strengthens Sweden's proximity to India's financial hub and the industrial region of Pune, which is home to several Swedish companies.

Strategic Frameworks and Renewed Commitments

A strong commitment from key stakeholders in both India and Sweden has led to numerous impactful outcomes and over 20 collaborations developed through long-term strategic programs and initiatives. Leveraging Sweden's recognised Triple Helix Model, which fosters close cooperation among academia, industry, and government, these efforts accelerate the journey towards net-zero while promoting technology-driven and commercial partnerships via technical workshops, expert forums, and business meetings.

The India-Sweden Sustainability Day also witnessed the unveiling of the Sweden-India Business Guide 2025, which outlines an extensive roadmap that Swedish businesses have been working towards for a long-term partnership with India.

The day culminated with renewed commitments to deepen cooperation in circular economy practices, promote resource efficiency, and scale clean energy solutions for sustainable growth, a release said.

