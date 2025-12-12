Here's How Dhurandhar Star Arjun Rampal, Aka Major Iqbal Reacts To 26/11 Terror Attack Scene

In the scene, Ranveer Singh's undercover spy character, Hamza Ali Mazari, is shocked as Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna's characters celebrate the Mumbai terrorist attack.

Arjun Rampal has opened up about what it was like for him to shoot the 26/11 attack scene in Dhurandhar as Major Iqbal. The actor recently penned a moving note for the film, which prompted a fan to ask him about the 26/11 attack scene in particular. Arjun Rampal revealed that it was the most difficult scene he has ever shot.

In the scene, Ranveer Singh's undercover spy character, Hamza Ali Mazari, is shocked as Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna's characters celebrate the Mumbai terrorist attack. A fan took to the comments section of Arjun's post and asked the actor what it was like for him to film the scene as an Indian.

Arjun rampal's comment on 26/11 scene from #Dhurandhar#Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh twitter/asR6ytWW6J

-. (@Ranveer77470) December 9, 2025

The fan asked,“The 26/11 scene was very impactful, as an audience, we felt Hamza's character, which Ranveer Singh portrayed, painfully amazing, but as an Indian, how did you and the other star cast feel while acting as your character and after the scene was cut?" Arjun Rampal replied,“@mandala 9348, most difficult scene of my life."

This scene from #Dhurandhar has clearly rattled leftists and liberals so badly that they seem to have forgotten one basic fact that 26/11 was an Islamist terrorist attack. Instead of acknowledging the truth, they have launched a negative campaign against the film. twitter/cWvBDRxYoa

- SovereignSoul (@Sanje0007) December 8, 2025

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has been making waves with its performances and screen time. Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a powerhouse cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, a young man who infiltrates Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) gang while secretly working as a spy for India. He later marries Yalina (Sara Arjun), the daughter of politician Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), adding layers to the intense narrative inspired by real-life incidents such as Operation Lyari.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences have embraced the film for its gripping storytelling, action sequences, and Ranveer Singh's compelling performance. The second part of the film is slated for release on March 19, 2026, promising to continue the high-octane spy saga.