Mobile Point-Of-Sale (Mpos) System Market Size, Top Share To 2034

Straits Research published a report,“Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) System Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 17.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 92.7 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%.

Market Dynamics

The rapid shift to mobile-enabled payment experiences, increasing adoption of contactless transactions, and expansion of flexible checkout models in retail, hospitality, food services, transportation, and field-service operations all help drive growth in the Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) System Market. Growing consumer preference for tap-to-pay cards, digital wallets, and QR-enabled payments further accelerates merchant migration away from fixed POS counters to mobile, cloud-connected checkout environments. Micro-entrepreneurs, delivery networks, pop-up stores, and mobile-first businesses contribute to the increased demand for lightweight mPOS terminals and SoftPOS applications that facilitate secure, anytime, and anywhere payments. Lastly, the demand for mPOS systems is gradually becoming an essential component in modern commerce since businesses are emphasizing a faster transaction, lesser queue times, and more in-store mobility.

Key drivers include investments by large retail chains, restaurant groups, and service operators in the area of unified commerce platforms. In-store infrastructure upgrades to support mobile checkout, real-time inventory visibility, and integrated digital receipts are common in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Australia, and South Korea. Improvements in the areas of security protocols, tokenized payments, and analytics-driven retail operations have therefore driven new opportunities for mPOS providers with their expansion into cloud-native POS applications. In addition, subscription-based POS ecosystems, value-added merchant services, and integrations have supported long-term demand for mobile POS solutions in key global markets.

Market Highlights



Segmental Leadership: The Hardware segment holds the largest share (46.52% in 2025), while the Android-Based operating system segment records the fastest CAGR (21.83%).

Platform Outlook: The NFC Contactless payment technology segment leads with a share of 38.74% and is expected to maintain strong growth during the forecast period.

Enterprise Outlook: The Small Merchants segment represents the largest deployment share (45.21% in 2025), driven by the rapid adoption of mobile-first payment solutions.

End-Use Vertical: The Retail Chains segment is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period. Regional Insights: Europe dominates with a 34.87% market share in 2025, supported by a mature digital payment infrastructure and widespread contactless adoption.

Competitive Players

Square (Block)PayPalIntuitVerifoneIngenico (Worldline)Clover NetworkPAX TechnologySumUpFirst Data (FIS)ShopifyToastPayoneerSquareupSquareSamsung PayPoyntRevel SystemsePos NowLightspeedSumUpOthers Recent Developments

Segmentation

By ComponentHardwarePOS TerminalsHandheld ReadersTablet-Based UnitsSoftwareCloud-Based SolutionsOn-Premise ModulesServicesDeployment ServicesManaged ServicesTraining and SupportBy Operating SystemAndroid BasediOS BasedBy Payment TechnologyEMV Chip EnabledNFC ContactlessMagstripe EnabledQR Code-Based AcceptanceBy Enterprise SizeSmall MerchantsMedium EnterprisesLarge Scale Chain OperatorsBy End use VerticalRetail ChainsQuick Service RestaurantsFull Service RestaurantsHospitality OperatorsField Service ProvidersEntertainment and Events MerchantsTransportation and Mobility Services