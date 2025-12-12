Hormonal Contraceptive Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Hormonal Contraceptive Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 17.37 billion in 2025 and projected to grow to USD 25.32 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.32% from 2026 to 2034.

Market Dynamics

The rising global awareness of women's reproductive health and increasing government initiatives promoting family planning are fueling the demand for effective and accessible birth control solutions. Programs led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and national health bodies are encouraging safe contraceptive practices, primarily in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America, thereby expanding the market reach. In addition, the continuous innovation in contraceptive technologies such as extended-release injectables, vaginal rings, and transdermal patches further enhanced user convenience, reduced hormonal dosage, and minimized side effects, leading to higher adherence and acceptance among women of reproductive age.

However, the market faces a notable restraint due to health concerns linked with long-term hormonal contraceptive use, including risks of blood clots, weight gain, and hormonal imbalances, which reduce patient confidence and limit product adoption in certain demographics. Despite these challenges, a major opportunity lies in the advancement of personalized and non-hormonal contraceptive solutions. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in research for male contraceptives and the development of novel formulations that offer safety, reversibility, and fewer side effects. As these products enter the market, supported by growing societal acceptance and global funding, they are expected to redefine contraceptive options and drive sustained growth across the hormonal contraceptive industry.

Market Highlights



Product: The oral contraceptive pills segment accounted for 45.82% of the revenue share in 2025.

Hormone Type: The progestin-only segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 5.16%, fuelled by rising preference for progestin-only formulations due to their favourable safety profile. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market with a market share of 43.97% in 2025. This growth is attributed to the recently approved oral contraceptives.

Competitive Players

AbbVie Inc.Afaxys Inc.Agile TherapeuticsBayer AGCipla Inc.HLL Lifecare Ltd.Johnson & JohnsonLupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.Merck & Co., Inc.Organon Group of CompaniesPerrigo Company plcPfizer Inc.Pregna International Ltd.Reckitt Benckiser Group plcTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.The Cooper CompaniesOthers Recent Developments

May 2025: ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., received the marketing approval for oral contraceptive Slinda 28 Tablets in Japan.

Segmentation

By Product (2026-2034)Oral ContraceptivesIntrauterine DevicesHormonal InjectablesVaginal RingsImplantsTransdermal Skin PatchesOthersBy Hormone Type (2026-2034)Combined Hormone ContraceptiveProgestin Only