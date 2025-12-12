NATO Chief Warns Alliance Could Be Putin's Next Target

NATO Chief Mark Rutte has warned that the alliance could become“Russia's next target,” urging member states to rapidly increase military spending and production. Speaking in Berlin on Thursday night, he said many allies still do not grasp the urgency of the threat posed by Moscow.

Rutte emphasized that despite earlier commitments to boost defence budgets at a NATO summit in The Hague earlier this year, now is“not the time for self-congratulation.” He cautioned that complacency is spreading across Europe even as the continent faces one of its gravest security risks in decades.

“I fear too many are quietly becoming self-satisfied,” Rutte said.“Some believe time is on their side. It is not. The time for action is now. Defence spending and production must rise quickly so our armed forces have what they need to keep us safe.”

The NATO chief accused Russia of becoming“bolder, more reckless and more ruthless” in its posture toward both NATO and Ukraine. Drawing a Cold War parallel, he referenced former U.S. President Ronald Reagan's warnings about the ambitions of an“evil empire,” claiming that President Vladimir Putin is now“rebuilding an empire of his own.”

Rutte also alleged that Putin views Western freedom as a threat to his power, claiming that China, North Korea, and Iran are enabling Moscow's aggressive policies. He praised the U.S. President Donald Trump, saying he was“the only one who could bring Putin to the negotiating table.”

The NATO chief called for a united and coordinated approach among member states to deter Russian aggression.“Let us test Putin,” he said.“Let us see whether he truly wants peace or prefers to prolong the war.”

Analysts say Rutte's remarks reflect growing anxiety within NATO as the conflict in Ukraine continues and Europe braces for an uncertain geopolitical landscape. With divisions among Western allies and escalating global tensions, defence officials warn that the coming year will be critical for European security planning.

