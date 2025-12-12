403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Kenya On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable to President of Kenya Dr. William Samoei Ruto, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Ruto good health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity for Kenya and its friendly people. (end)
