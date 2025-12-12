403
Cumin Co. Launches Its New Bakeware Collection In Partnership With Pooja Dhingra
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 2025: Cumin Co., the homegrown kitchenware brand redefining innovation for Indian cooking and baking, today announced a new partnership with celebrated pastry chef and cultural icon Pooja Dhingra. As the face of Cumin Co.'s latest bakeware collection, Pooja brings emotional depth, trust and aspiration to a category undergoing a long-awaited shift.
Her authentic connection to baking reminds India that baking is not just a technique, it is joy, remembered. Representing millions of home bakers across the country, Pooja stands at the intersection of real, everyday baking needs and Cumin Co.'s innovation-led approach to solving them. Her presence reinforces the belief that â€œNothing truly fit Indian baking until this."
"India's baking culture is growing beautifully, but most homes still don't have the right bakeware to truly enjoy the craft. We introduced this bakeware collection to support that culture and make baking easier and more joyful for everyone. As the face of Cumin Co.'s bakeware collection, Pooja Dhingra personifies the campaign's spirit, bringing joy, nostalgia and celebration back to Indian baking." says Niharika Joshi & Udit Lekhi, Founders, Cumin Co.
India's baking culture is expanding rapidly, yet most home bakers still depend on low-grade, mass-market tools that aren't built for Indian ovens, recipes or cooking habits. Cumin Co. addresses this gap with a new range of premium bakeware crafted intentionally for the Indian kitchen.
The collection introduces porcelain-grade ceramic bakeware, engineered to resist stains, oil deposits and lingering smells, ensuring easy release, even heat distribution and consistent results. The ceramic range includes versatile baking trays and mini cocottes designed for everything from cookies and gratins to individual desserts.
To further elevate performance, Cumin Co. brings patented 4-layer enamel cast iron to India, alongside its premium ceramic. The enamel cast iron series, featuring a Braiser and Bread Oven, delivers superior browning, smoother simmers and evenly baked bread, supporting both everyday cooking and more ambitious baking projects.
Through this partnership, Cumin Co. aims to educate, elevate and democratise access to high-quality bakeware in India. By combining Pooja Dhingra's trusted voice with materials engineered for performance and longevity, the brand empowers home bakers with tools that finally match the country's evolving baking rituals.
About Cumin Co.
Cumin Co. is an innovation-driven homeware brand crafting high-performance cookware and bakeware designed specifically for Indian kitchens. With a focus on material engineering, design excellence and cultural relevance, Cumin Co. brings global standards of cooking and baking to homes across India.
About Cumin Co.
Cumin Co. is an innovation-driven homeware brand crafting high-performance cookware and bakeware designed specifically for Indian kitchens. With a focus on material engineering, design excellence and cultural relevance, Cumin Co. brings global standards of cooking and baking to homes across India.
