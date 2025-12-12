Poland Requests That Google Blur Military Sites In Street Maps

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This initiative was reported by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, as relayed by Ukrinform with reference to Rmf24.

The online publication Interia noted that information about Polish military sites is publicly available on the internet, including in the Google Street View program, and that the Polish National Defence Ministry has so far been unable to resolve this issue.

In this context, Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that the ministry is doing everything possible in this area and that its response is not belated.

Interia further reported that after the Polish ministry requested Google's local unit to mask key sites for national security reasons, this was implemented in Google Maps and Google Earth. In Google Street View, the process is currently underway.

