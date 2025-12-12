Poland Requests That Google Blur Military Sites In Street Maps
The online publication Interia noted that information about Polish military sites is publicly available on the internet, including in the Google Street View program, and that the Polish National Defence Ministry has so far been unable to resolve this issue.
In this context, Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that the ministry is doing everything possible in this area and that its response is not belated.
Interia further reported that after the Polish ministry requested Google's local unit to mask key sites for national security reasons, this was implemented in Google Maps and Google Earth. In Google Street View, the process is currently underway.Read also: Poland may transfer MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in January-February
As reported by Ukrinform, Polish security services recently detained a well-known Russian archaeologist, Hermitage employee Aleksandr B., in Warsaw. He had been placed on Ukraine's international wanted list for conducting illegal excavations in Crimea.
Photo: Angela Lang/CNET
