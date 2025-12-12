Mamata Banerjee Submitted Her Enumeration Form, Misleading People On SIR, Says BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 12 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of exhibiting double standards and deceiving the people regarding her claims of not filing and submitting her enumeration form for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a form of protest, while in fact, she submitted it on the final day of the enumeration period.

“West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again shown her instinct to mislead. She submitted her duly filled and signed Enumeration Form on the very last day, yet just hours earlier from a rally in Krishnanagar, she falsely claimed she would not submit it at all,” BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, wrote on his X handle.

This was not the first time that the Chief Minister had claimed that she would not fill her enumeration forms as a mark of protest against the allegedly hurried manner in which the Election Commission of India (ECI) forced the revision exercise in the state.

Immediately after the revision exercise started in the state on November 4, she said that she would not fill out the form until every voter in the state had filled it out and submitted.

In his social media post, Malviya has claimed that after months of misinformation and attempts to confuse the voters of West Bengal about the revision exercise, the Chief Minister finally submitted her own SIR Enumeration Form on December 11, the last day of the enumeration phase, to remain a valid voter.

“Meanwhile, the people of Bengal paid little heed to her theatrics; nearly 100% voters completed and submitted their forms. Because of this overwhelming participation, @ECISVEEP didn't need to extend the process in the state,” Malviya claimed.

Although on Thursday, the ECI extended the deadline for completing the enumeration phase in five states and one Union Territory, the deadline for West Bengal remained the same at midnight on Thursday.

According to Malviya, the entire episode proved clearly that West Bengal's voters no longer trusted the lies peddled by the Chief Minister.“The expiry date of the TMC government is approaching fast,” he claimed.

At the time the report was filed, there was no reaction from Trinamool Congress in the matter.