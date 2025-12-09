403
Carousel & Co. To Launch Malaysia's First Social Entertainment Venue At Avenue K, Kuala Lumpur
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Global skill games leader HB Leisure introduces an all-in-one carnival-inspired destination for play, drinks and dining - bringing the internationally recognised 'competitive socialising' concept to Malaysia KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - Backed by global skill games leader HB Leisure (HBL), Carousel & Co. is set to debut Malaysia's first social entertainment venue at Avenue K in December 2025 – an all-in-one destination that combines play, drinks and dining in a premium, tech-enhanced rooftop setting in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.
The Carousel Bar - Inspired by a classic carnival ride, this circular bar is the heartbeat of Carousel & Co., serving handcrafted cocktails and shareable bites.
Introducing the internationally recognised trend of 'competitive socialising,' Carousel & Co. invites guests to eat, drink, and challenge one another across large-format skill games within a highly immersive venue inspired by the golden age of fairgrounds.
A New Category in Malaysia's Leisure Landscape
Designed as a carnival-inspired, group-focused experience, Carousel & Co. transforms traditional outings into interactive social play. The multi-zone venue will feature large-format skill games, immersive design elements, and an elevated food and beverage offering crafted for connection. From corporate mixers to casual hangouts, the concept bridges the energy of a carnival with the comfort of modern social dining – giving city-goers a new way to unwind, celebrate and compete.
“Malaysia's social scene is evolving beyond dining and nightlife. Carousel & Co. brings the next phase – an experience that celebrates connection, creativity and competition,” said Greg Pearn, Head of New Concepts at HBL.“We wanted to capture that nostalgic carnival feeling but reimagine it for adults – where the games are bigger, the cocktails bolder and the laughter louder. We're combining our 100-year heritage in theme park skill-based entertainment with Kuala Lumpur's growing appetite for quality, playful experiences.”
Tech-Enabled, Group-Centric, and Scalable
Carousel & Co. marks HBL's entry into Malaysia's lifestyle and entertainment market with a venue designed for both scalability and franchise potential across Southeast Asia.
Key highlights include:
“Avenue K is exactly the right kind of playground for what we're building,” added Greg Pearn.“It's at the centre of the city's heartbeat – where business types, shoppers and travellers all cross paths. Carousel & Co. will fit right in by giving people a spot to have a drink, take a bite to eat, share a laugh and sneak in a little friendly competition along the way.”
Driving Malaysia's Urban Leisure Evolution
Carousel & Co. arrives at a time when Malaysia's leisure market is diversifying, driven by a growing appetite for interactive, experience-led entertainment. Positioned at the intersection of hospitality, technology, and lifestyle, the brand is set to elevate how Malaysians and visitors spend their social hours – together and playfully competitive. The Avenue K flagship location marks the beginning of a regional expansion, with franchise discussions already advanced globally, ahead of launch.
-
Tech-Enabled Play - Digital game-play scoring integrated throughout the venue
Group-Centric Design - Spaces tailored for teams, gatherings, and social interaction
Scalable Model - A proven business concept with global franchise potential
