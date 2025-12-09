403
Khetika Launches SAATHI To Support Farmers' Growth And Bringing Better Quality Food To Every Home
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 09 December 2025: Khetika, one of India's largest clean-label food brands rooted in purity and honest choices, today announced the launch of SAATHI (Sustainable Agriculture and Training Hub for Impact) - a farmer-first initiative designed to enhance farmer income, improve crop quality, and promote climate-friendly, sustainable agricultural practices.
India's agricultural ecosystem has long been affected by structural gaps that directly reduce farmer remuneration. Most farmers continue to earn less due to the lack of direct market linkages, limited training on high-quality crop cultivation, absence of clear incentives to grow better produce, slow or unreliable payments, and heavy dependence on intermediaries. These challenges are further amplified by the slow adoption of agricultural technology. A McKinsey & Company survey** found that only 2% of Indian farmers use precision-agriculture hardware or farm-management software, and just 4% rely on digital agronomy tools, highlighting limited access to systems that could otherwise significantly improve productivity, transparency, and income stability.
Khetika's SAATHI program addresses these gaps by building a transparent, direct, and tech-enabled ecosystem that strengthens the entire farm-to-market chain. The program enables farmers to establish direct market linkages, grow crops aligned with consumer requirements, and achieve better price realization through end-to-end technical integration, comprehensive training, and continuous on-ground support. SAATHI also tackles consumer-side issues such as adulteration, poor-quality ingredients, and loss of nutrition by promoting pesticide-free, organic cultivation; providing clear Packages of Practices (PoPs); and bringing the entire farm ecosystem together - from input to output - to ensure food purity, nutrition retention, and sustainable farming practices. This holistic model contributes to better soil health, reduced chemical usage, and improved climate resilience.
Each SAATHI Farmer Training Centre will serve as a hub for training, procurement, quality assessment, and farmer support. These centres will include training and meeting spaces, quality-testing labs (for moisture, grading, and sampling), digital weighment systems, QR-coded lot tracking, basic cleaning and grading units, storage areas, and
