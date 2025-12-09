LG Channels Begins Mena Rollout With UAE Launch Bringing Free Entertainment Streaming To LG Smart Tvs

MENAFN - AETOSWire) LG Electronics (LG) today announced the official availability of LG Channels in the United Arab Emirates, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the home entertainment experience with unparalleled accessibility and diverse programming.LG Channels, readily available with every LG Smart TV in the UAE – with plans for further expansion across the Middle East soon – will provide free live channels, fan-favorite movies, and exclusive content without any subscription fees or hidden costs. Users can simply turn on their LG Smart TV, press the Home button on their remote, navigate to the LG Channels app on the launch bar, and instantly begin streaming a wide array of premium content tailored for every taste, available 24/7.Among the popular channels being made available, across genres ranging from news, sports, entertainment, movies, kids, documentary, and lifestyle, are the likes Bloomberg, Euronews, Zee Alwan, Zee Aflam,Smashi TV, Lovin TV, and WATCH IT's eight FAST channels, with more yet to come.The service, too, has been meticulously localized, offering a user-friendly – including right to left – interface, as well as content and support in both Arabic and English, catering to the diverse linguistic preferences of the UAE.The official launch follows its debut and first public demonstration for the region at the K-Expo event in Global Village, Dubai, during which visitors experienced the newly localized LG Channels app on webOS firsthand, engaging with interactive demonstrations and witnessing the seamless, free content streaming capabilities. LG's interactive booth experience at K-Expo also proved a popular activation, and highlights a dedication to regional content and user engagement, generating significant excitement for the service's full rollout.With its introduction in the UAE, LG Channels is further strengthening the brand's regional digital ecosystem, providing a hassle-free entertainment hub directly on LG Smart TVs, an initiative aligning with LG's global strategy of expanding its free content offering, which currently spans 33 countries and boasts over 4,000 channels worldwide, bringing an expansive realm of entertainment directly to consumers' living rooms.For more information on LG Channels, and LG's comprehensive range of innovative and smart television, please visit: [].

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences.

LG Channels, LG's exclusive free streaming service, offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime and more. With an always growing number of channels, owners of LG TVs, smart monitors or projectors can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels app. LG Channels is also available for Automotive and Hotel TV. For more news on webOS for Smart TV, visit

