Ukrainian Border Guards Smash Russian Defenses On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Front

2025-12-12 12:05:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS).

“Thanks to precise FPV-drone strikes, four vehicles, two shelters, two communication antennas, a generator, and four enemy positions were destroyed,” the statement reads.

Every strike is a loss for the enemy and another step toward our victory, the SBGS emphasized.

Read also: Border guards thwart nighttime movement of Russian infantry in Pokrovsk secto

As reported by Ukrinform, Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces grouping, said that in recent days the pressure from Russian troops near Vovchansk and on the Lyman front had remained high.

Photo: AFU Joint Forces Command

UkrinForm

