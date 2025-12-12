Ukrainian Border Guards Smash Russian Defenses On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Front
“Thanks to precise FPV-drone strikes, four vehicles, two shelters, two communication antennas, a generator, and four enemy positions were destroyed,” the statement reads.
Every strike is a loss for the enemy and another step toward our victory, the SBGS emphasized.Read also: Border guards thwart nighttime movement of Russian infantry in Pokrovsk secto
As reported by Ukrinform, Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces grouping, said that in recent days the pressure from Russian troops near Vovchansk and on the Lyman front had remained high.
Photo: AFU Joint Forces Command
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment