Lbank Exchange Will List SWC (Switch Protocol)

About Switch Protocol (SWC)

Switch Protocol is a commerce infrastructure layer designed to enable safer and more transparent digital and real-world transactions. The protocol provides automated settlement, smart-contract-based escrow, and on-chain reputation updates, bringing trust, accountability, and verification to everyday commerce. By combining blockchain transparency with AI-driven fraud and risk analysis, Switch supports use cases such as used-goods trading, rentals, micro-content payments, and franchise commerce. These features help reduce transaction uncertainty and enhance user protection across various market environments. SWC functions strictly as a protocol utility token, used for fees, access control, and reputation-related mechanics. It is not pegged to any asset, not intended for investment, and does not provide financial returns, guarantees, or price commitments of any kind.

Switch enables users and merchants to exchange goods and services through verifiable trust autonomous smart contract escrow DID based identity AI fraud detection and stable settlement options. By turning every payment into a trust building liquidity generating workflow Switch introduces a new paradigm for Web3 commerce.

Switch integrates four core components into a unified user experience:

Payment Layer

A gasless fee Web3 payment experience where every transaction routes through smart contract escrow.

Trust Layer (DID + SBT Reputation)

Each user holds a DID identity with all trades reviews disputes and contributions recorded permanently as an on chain SBT reputation profile.

AI Risk Engine

AI analyzes user profiles listings and patterns to provide risk signals before a transaction occurs while not influencing settlement decisions.

Community DAO Resolution

Commerce disputes are handled by local DAOs where reputation influences voting power creating a transparent decentralized dispute system.

Together these layers make Switch the first commerce protocol where trust is earned, recorded and rewarded. Switch is scaling into high impact categories including used electronics automotive rentals webtoon micropayments and franchise retail settlement rails.

At the center of the ecosystem the SWC token functions as a utility asset powering payment signaling escrow initiation settlement execution access control API fees and DAO governance signals. SWC is built for functional stability within commerce workflows rather than speculation or price tracking reinforcing predictable user experience across repeated real world transactions.

Tokenomics

Token Name: SWC

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 5,000,000,000 SWC

Blockchain: BNB Smart Chain (BEP 20)

Token Utility

Payment Signal

Every commerce action begins with a SWC payment signal that activates the full transaction workflow.

Escrow Initiation

SWC enters smart contract escrow until transaction conditions are met enabling safe P2P trading rentals and RWA interactions.

Settlement Trigger

Once validated funds are released transparently creating fast stable and trustless settlement.

Access Credential

SWC unlocks marketplace tools merchant features reputation tiers and DAO participation rights.

API Fee Token

Developers integrating Switch Wallet or Switch Pay use SWC for API execution fees which feed ecosystem operations and rewards.

DAO Signal

Reputation + SWC usage determines voting influence on marketplace rules and protocol parameters.

Allocation Breakdown: