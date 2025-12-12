De Paul Completes Permanent Inter Miami Move

MENAFN - IANS) Fort Lauderdale, Dec 12 (IANS) Inter Miami have exercised an option to sign Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul on a permanent deal, the MLS club said.

De Paul, 31, joined Miami on loan from Atletico Madrid in July, helping the club secure its first MLS Cup with 17 league appearances and a goal in the final against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 2022 World Cup winner had been contracted to Atletico Madrid until June 2026, having joined the Spanish club from Udinese in 2021.

Inter Miami, however, did not provide details of the new contract.

The Florida outfit also said it is in "ongoing negotiations" with out-of-contract Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Argentine forward Tadeo Allende, whose loan from Celta Vigo expires this month.

The new MLS season is due to begin on February 21 next year.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami signed Academy product and MLS Cup 2025 Champion Ian Fray to a contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season with an extension option for the 2029-30 season.

Fray recently wrapped up his third season with Inter Miami CF's First Team in 2025 after coming through the Club's Player Development Pathway, making 35 appearances and contributing one goal and four assists across all competitions.

The defender initially signed his contract as a Homegrown Player in 2021, and subsequently missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to long-term injuries.

He returned to action in 2023, and since then has been a member of Inter Miami's squad that secured the historic first four titles in Club history: winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters' Shield title - doing so establishing the MLS single-season points record in the process - the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference title, and the MLS Cup.