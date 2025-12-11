'Physically Tough': Dubai Skydiver On Unseen Views, Viral Daredevil Jump From 1,000Ft-High Swing

When Belgian skydiver Magali Folkner Braff stepped off a swing suspended beneath an airship high above Dubai, she wasn't just performing a stunt. She was honouring a 15-year personal and professional bond with the city that she described as“extraordinary” and special.

“Fifteen years ago, I was there when the first skydiving ever happened in Dubai,” she told Khaleej Times over a video call from Belgium.“So, it was really emotional when they asked me to join them for the 15th anniversary stunt. I first couldn't believe it because there are a lot of other women in the sports. I'm super grateful that they offered me this opportunity.”

A record-holding skydiver who has been in the industry for over 15 years and is the CEO of an indoor skydiving facility in Belgium along with her husband. On Thursday, a video of Braff perched on a swing, 1,000 feet above the city of Dubai, in a ravishing red dress, was shared by Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The stunt, which celebrated the 15th anniversary of Skydive Dubai, saw Braff sitting and standing on a minimalist wooden swing built specifically for the challenge. The world-first stunt, performed from a powered airship over an urban skyline, saw her whizz past the major landmarks of Dubai.

“I saw things that nobody has seen before,” she said.“I was hanging there all alone on the swing. I think every little girl dreams of sitting on a swing hanging above in the sky. When I was up there, I felt like I was living in a postcard.”

Magical moment

According to Braff, the shoot took place over several days at sunrise, and she was often sore from it.“It was a technical, physical and emotional stunt,” she said.“Mentally, I was prepared. Physically it was tough because standing on the swing requires a lot of muscle engagement. So, my arms and legs would get tired, but when you're on the swing, your focus takes over, and your body forgets the tired feeling.”

For her, the best moment during the shoot was the first day of the shoot.“It was magical because you're flying between the sea and the skyline of Dubai, and you see the sun rising between the buildings,” she said.“Every second the light and the buildings are changing. The first landing, when I landed next to the Burj Al Arab, was emotional. I will never forget the relief and excitement I felt that everything went well.”

The red dress

Braff said that the pretty red dress she wore during the stunt was her own creation and that she spent several days painstakingly picking out the fabric.“I wanted to work with a dress designer, but they might not necessarily understand the requirements of skydiving, so I decided to design it myself,” she said.“I drew a mood board and worked with Skydive Dubai. They finalised the red colour.”

She said she poured more thought into the design.“I wanted to respect the local culture and ensure that I wore a long sleeved and covered dress,” she said.“I made it a little shorter on the right side so that it was easier for me to pull my parachute. I made it longer on the back so that the dress would create movement in the air.”

She added that the fabric was one of the most difficult things to pick.“You never know how the fabric will react to the airflow,” she said.“That's a big challenge, and it's something that you won't know until you're doing it. You can test it in the wind tunnel, but it always behaves differently when you're in those kinds of situations.”

Lifetime mission

Beyond the stunt itself, Braff's journey into skydiving is equally compelling.

She was introduced to skydiving when she fell in love with her husband, Steve. When they got married in 2011, the duo did a skydiving stunt in their wedding attire. Since then, they have set up an indoor skydiving facility in Belgium and own a consultancy company which works with multiple skydiving facilities around the world.

“It has always been a mission of mine to bring more women into the field,” she said.“When I started out, there were very few women. But once you get the experience of floating in the air, you will love it. The indoor diving facility has been the first step for many women to then take up skydiving. Even in my stunt in Dubai, I wanted to bring a feminine touch to it. I hope it inspires more women and girls to take up the sport.”