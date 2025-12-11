Japanese Fruits Tasting Event Offers Exclusive Culinary Bridge Between Qatar And Japan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Japanese fruits tasting event in Doha on December 8 provided an opportunity for visitors to experience the exceptional quality of Japan's premium seasonal produce, while strengthening cultural and commercial ties with Qatar.

The event, organised by the Japanese embassy in Qatar over two days, showcased a curated selection of high-end Japanese fruits sourced from various prefectures across Japan. It highlighted the sophistication of Japanese agriculture and reflects the growing interest in deepening bilateral relations between the two countries through food, culture, and blade-->

The first day of the event took place at the Four Seasons Doha, where business leaders, diplomats, and select guests gathered for an intimate tasting session. Japanese ambassador Naoto Hisajima guided guests through the tasting experience while explaining the unique cultivation methods behind Japanese fruits.“To introduce high-quality products from Japan will surely lead to a better and deeper understanding of Japanese culture and society among the people in Qatar,” he told Gulf Times.

The envoy added that Japanese fruits, grown with meticulous care by dedicated farmers, offer more than flavour alone:“Through the tasting of fruits, people in Qatar will know Japan in a deeper way.”

Speaking about the local market, Hisajima expressed optimism, saying:“I believe people in Qatar will love Japanese fruits. They are sweet, complex in taste, and good for health. I hope and I am sure that more Japanese fruits will be available in Qatar so everyone can enjoy blade-->

Yusuke Ito, representative of Musashi International, a Japanese food ingredients distributor operating in Qatar since 2007, underlined the craftsmanship behind the produce.“Japanese fruits come from many different prefectures, each with unique weather conditions. We spend a lot of time and effort growing them, which is why their shape, presentation, and taste are distinctive,” he said.

Ito noted that while Japanese fruits are still relatively unknown in the Qatari market, their premium quality presents strong potential.“Because they are unique and not common, they can become special gifts in Qatar. That is where we see real opportunity,” he added.

