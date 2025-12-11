Director Karthik Subbaraj Tells Superstar Rajinikanth: Thanks For Making Our Life Beautiful!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Joining scores of fans across the world in wishing Superstar Rajinikanth a happy birthday, ace director Karthik Subbaraj on Friday thanked the Superstar for making his life beautiful.

Taking to his X timeline to greet Superstar Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday, Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "Happy 75 Thalaivaaa. Wishing you good Health and lots n lots of Happiness.... Keep inspiring and Entertaining us for many many more years to come.... Thanks for making our life beautiful. Love you Forever!! #Happy75Thalaivaa #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Several other fans and friends of the actor have been greeting the Superstar.

Actor Harish Kalyan too was among the first to greet Rajinikanth. In his wish, Harish Kalyan wrote, "I was just five when I first watched #Baasha, and a part of me is still living in that moment. Thank you Thalaiva for inspiring me and millions across generations. You're the one & only Superstar. Love you. Happy Birthday to the Style Samrat & the Mastermind @rajinikanth sir."

Kamal Haasan, who is also producing one of Rajinikanth's upcoming films, greeted his dear friend and fellow star on the occasion of his 75th birthday. He wrote, "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth"

Wishes continue to pour in for Rajinikanth, who has completed 50 years in the film industry. To mark Rajinikanth's 75th birthday, his blockbuster film 'Padayappa' is to be re-released on Friday.

In fact, Rajinikanth, in an interview ahead of the re-release of the film, had disclosed that there will be a sequel to 'Padayappa' and that he was now in the process of discussing its story.

Rajinikanth in the interview had said, "As far as I know in my 50 years in the film industry, the first time women broke open the gates of a theatre to watch a film was 'Padayappa'. Now, if you see in recent times, we have '2.0', 'Jailer 2'. It suddenly occurred to me, why not do a second part to 'Padayappa'. Anyway, Neelambari (played by Ramya Krishnan) has told in the first part that 'I will at least take revenge in the next birth.' So, the title will be 'Neelambari - Padayappa 2'. We are in the process of discussing its story. If the film comes out well, then it will be another film like Padayappa and will provide a celebration for fans like what one witnesses in a festival."