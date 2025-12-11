Education Above All Foundation And Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education Sign Collaboration Agreement To Advance Educational Opportunities Across Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global foundation for education and development, and Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education (PUE) today signed a collaboration agreement at Qatar Foundation Headquarters in Education City, marking a significant step toward strengthening educational access, innovation, and professional development across Qatar's learning ecosystem.

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to enhance the quality of education, empower educators, and expand opportunities for children and youth, particularly those enrolled in EAA Foundation's Assalam Schools. The agreement also reinforces Qatar's broader vision of nurturing an inclusive, future-ready education system.

Under the partnership, PUE will design and deliver professional development programmes for teaching and administrative staff at Assalam Schools, while also extending learning and capacity-building opportunities to EAA Foundation employees. Both parties will jointly explore initiatives that promote educational advancement, community engagement, digital learning pathways, and volunteer programmes that benefit students and educators alike.

The agreement further envisions joint awareness and fundraising activities within PUE schools, as well as opportunities for students to engage with EAA Foundation's global development efforts through volunteering initiatives and potential educational visits to project sites. In addition, PUE will support Assalam Schools with IT devices and other educational resources.

Mr. Ali Al Sobai, Chief Operations Officer at Education Above All Foundation, said:“Our partnership with Pre-University Education represents a meaningful extension of EAA Foundation's mission to advance equitable, high-quality learning for all. By combining PUE's expertise in professional development and educational excellence with EAA Foundation's focus on innovation and access, we are creating a stronger ecosystem of support for educators and students. This collaboration will enable children, especially the most vulnerable, to experience learning environments that nurture their potential and open pathways to a brighter future.”

Mrs Abeer Al Khalifa, President of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, said:“This agreement reflects Pre-University Education's commitment to extending the impact of our educational expertise beyond the school environment and playing an active role in supporting community-based educational initiatives. Through this partnership with Education Above All, we aim to exchange knowledge, empower educators, and create supportive learning environments that enhance professional growth and contribute to more inclusive and sustainable educational experiences.”

“We also place great importance on enabling students to take part in the volunteer and community initiatives linked to this agreement, as this strengthens their sense of responsibility, solidarity, and global citizenship, and provides them with opportunities to engage in learning experiences that extend beyond the classroom.”

The collaboration underscores the long-standing relationship between Education Above All Foundation and Qatar Foundation, and reaffirms the importance of collective action in building resilient, inclusive, and empowering educational systems.

