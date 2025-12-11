Guidepoint Qsight Releases Report On $6Bn+ US Neurotoxin Use State-By-State

New York, NY, USA, December 11th, 2025, NewsDirect

Analysis of U.S. use across generations and states shows a changing balance



Qsight estimates $6.4 Billion in total patient spend on neurotoxins in 2024

31% of non-surgical aesthetic spending was on neurotoxins, an 8% increase over 2023

Millennials closing the gap with Gen X for most neurotoxin use

Divergent regional patterns: Western states skew older, Midwestern states younger Rise of GLP-1 adoption means eventual neurotoxin sales growth

Healthcare data and intelligence provider Guidepoint Qsight today released its latest report on neurotoxin use in the U.S., Qsight Flash Report: Generational Neurotoxin Use Across the United States. The research, based on Guidepoint Qsight's proprietary transaction data taking place at tens of thousands of U.S. clinics, lays out the current neurotoxin landscape in terms of its use across generational cohorts in every U.S. state, supply and demand, and sales in medical aesthetic practices.

The report details the current standing of neurotoxin use in America, including:



National and generational mix: who is using neurotoxins?

Regional and state patterns: overview and highlights

Category dynamics, trends, and wallet competition with dermal fillers and GLP-1s

Competitive landscape for neurotoxins A playbook for practices to align cadence and design by generational cohort

Read the full report here.

About Guidepoint Qsight

Guidepoint Qsight is a leading provider of data intelligence, insights, and analytics for the Medical Aesthetics and MedTech industries. Delivering real-time, granular visibility into market dynamics, patient behavior, treatment adoption, and competitive performance, Qsight leverages primary data alongside billions of verified transactions from practices and healthcare facilities to power a wide range of strategic initiatives. Qsight's robust analytics enable manufacturers, investors, and healthcare decision-makers to anticipate trends, refine go-to-market strategies, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Learn more at guidepoint.

About the Guidepoint Qsight Neurotoxin Report

To understand current changes and challenges in neurotoxin use in the U.S., Guidepoint Qsight analyzed neurotoxin procedures at medspas and medical aesthetic physician practices during the 12 months ending August 2025. Findings are derived from Guidepoint Qsight's transaction-based datasets covering thousands of cash-pay medspas and medical aesthetic practices. Shares reflect unique patients (each counted once), attributed by clinic location. State-level analyses apply a ≥1,000-patient threshold (Hawaii near-threshold; ten states excluded). Included neurotoxins: Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, Letybo.

