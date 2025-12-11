QF Students Dazzle In Stirring Musical Celebrating QND

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Her Highness Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser attended the musical performance "Qatar Jannah," organised by Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education and staged by its school students as part of Qatar National Day celebrations.

The performance, also attended by Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, followed a creative journey led by students, who presented national and heritage-inspired scenes highlighting education, innovation, and Qatari identity, while showcasing key landmarks of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Education City.

The show concluded with the song "Qatar Jannah," celebrating unity and national diversity.

The production showcased strong educational and national values, including pride in identity and heritage, the importance of the Arabic language, and a commitment to inclusion by bringing together students of different ages and abilities. It also highlighted Education City's role as a leading hub for learning, culture, and innovation.

On this occasion, President of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education (PUE) Abeer al-Khalifa, said: "This musical performance celebrates Qatar National Day and reflects our vision and what we strive to instill in our schools - values of pride in the nation and a strong sense of belonging and loyalty in the hearts of our students.

"It also reflects our strong commitment to nurturing students' pride in their national identity and creating a joyful festive atmosphere that reflects the importance of this cherished national occasion and the values of unity, solidarity, and pride in our nation's journey and blade-->

Al Khalifa explained that what truly sets this performance apart is its ability to bring together students from across Qatar Foundation (QF) schools in one national celebration that reflects Qatar's identity and honours the legacy of schools that have shaped generations and inspired minds that helped build the nation.

"This musical production goes beyond being a stage performance," she said. "It is a rich learning experience that helps students build confidence, express themselves creatively, and work together effectively. Through this experience, students connect what they learn in the arts, music, language, and history to real life, supporting their growth as well-rounded individuals who can contribute positively to society."

She emphasized that the wide participation of students in this national production reflects the spirit of diversity and integration at the heart of the PUE ecosystem, and highlights how PUE is preparing a generation that is confident in its identity, proud of its values, open to the world, and ready to represent the nation with pride.

Nada al-Korbi, a Qatar History and Islamic Civilization teacher at Academyati, part of QF's PUE, said: "Students' participation in this national production was an exceptional experience. From the very first moment, we saw the excitement in their eyes and how rehearsals turned into a true passion through which they expressed their love for their country and pride in their identity".

"This experience gave students a strong sense of belonging, strengthened their self-confidence, and helped them better understand their role and responsibility toward their country. They did not simply perform on stage, they lived the experience through teamwork, cooperation, commitment, and discipline," she added.

"The diversity of age groups added a special spirit to the production. Younger and older students worked together as one team, learning from each other and sharing the same goal," she stressed, adding: "This reflects the inclusive spirit of QF and shows that real education goes beyond textbooks, it is built through meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impact."

