LISC Upstate South Carolina & AIM Launch State's First Financial Opportunity Center® Program, Funded In Part By A $1.5 Million Wells Fargo Foundation Grant

MENAFN - 3BL) December 11, 2025 /3BL/ - LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) Upstate South Carolina and AIM (Accept. Inspire. Minister) celebrated the grand opening of South Carolina's first Financial Opportunity Center® (FOC) program-a powerful, evidence-based model proven to help individuals and families achieve lasting financial success. This program expansion was made possible in part by a new national $1.5 million Wells Fargo Foundation grant to LISC.

Located at AIM, 1202 S. Murray Avenue, the center will connect residents with bundled employment services, one-on-one financial coaching, and income support navigation so they can achieve greater financial resiliency and mobility. The launch event included remarks from local leaders, representatives from Wells Fargo leadership, a ribbon-cutting, and tours of the space where FOC services will be delivered.

LISC operates a growing network of more than 120 FOC partner organizations nationwide, each rooted in trusted, community-based partner organizations like AIM. These centers serve individuals and families living on low to moderate incomes by helping them build effective money habits, strengthen their financial bottom line, and pursue long-term career and financial goals.

“As LISC brings the Financial Opportunity Center ® model to South Carolina for the first time, we are proud to demonstrate what national expertise paired with local partnership can achieve,” said Dawn Deck, LISC Upstate SC Executive Director.“LISC has spent decades refining this integrated coaching approach because we know it works-families increase income, build credit, gain financial stability, and achieve their goals. Partnering with AIM allows us to anchor this proven model in a trusted community organization so that Upstate South Carolina residents can access the tools and supports they need to thrive.”

What sets the FOC model apart is its bundled service approach. Rather than offering these services separately, FOC staff integrate each service through a long-term coaching relationship. National studies show that clients who receive bundled services experience stronger job placement outcomes, better job retention, higher net income, and measurable improvements in financial health.

FOC services include:



Employment and career counseling

One-on-one financial coaching and education

Low-cost financial products that safely build credit, savings, and assets Connections to income supports, such as SNAP, utility assistance, and affordable health insurance

“We at AIM are honored to be the first Financial Opportunity Center in the state of South Carolina. We are very excited about this partnership and the opportunity to take our current work to the next level by incorporating this financial wellness piece into all of our programs at AIM,” said Kristi King-Brock, CEO of AIM.

AIM's FOC program is supported in part by Wells Fargo, which was recently awarded a $1.5 million national grant to support LISC bringing FOC services to communities across the country. This commitment strengthens efforts to build financial security and advance wealth creation for local families and residents who are working hard to build brighter futures.

“Through our philanthropic investments, we are committed to creating pathways to economic mobility and wealth-building for communities across the country,” said Pam Bryant, vice president, Wells Fargo Philanthropy and Community Impact.“We can help more people gain the tools and resources they need to achieve lasting financial success through close collaboration with trusted local organizations, like LISC Upstate South Carolina.”

By launching South Carolina's first FOC program, AIM and LISC are forging a new pathway for families in the Upstate to improve household stability, overcome financial barriers, and build long-term wealth.

FOC coaches will work directly with residents to map out employment goals, create personalized financial action plans, access benefits, and build the kind of strong financial habits that support lasting success.

About LISC

LISC is one of the country's largest nonprofit community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. LISC works with residents and partners to close gaps in health, wealth, and opportunity so that people and places can thrive. Since its founding in 1979, LISC has invested $35.1 billion to create more than 530,457 affordable homes and apartments, develop 83.5 million square feet of retail, community, and educational space, and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. Learn more at .

About AIM

AIM is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating poverty, restoring hope, and strengthening families throughout Anderson County. Through a broad range of programs, AIM provides immediate support and long-term solutions to help individuals achieve self-sufficiency.

Media Contact

Kamilla Johnson

Program Officer for Asset Building, Income & Wealth Building

LISC Upstate South Carolina

...