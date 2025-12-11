Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to acquire FirstBank Holding Company, and thereby indirectly acquire FirstBank, both of Lakewood, Colorado.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
