3 WWE Legends Who Could Secretly Be Mastermind Behind Shocking Mystery Attacks On The Vision

WWE fans are buzzing about the masked man storyline. Could one of these legends be revealed as the mastermind?

Paul Heyman has always thrived in the shadows, orchestrating chaos while keeping his fingerprints hidden. His reputation as a manipulator makes him a prime suspect in the ongoing mystery. The masked attacker has consistently aided the Vision, and Heyman's history of pulling strings to benefit his chosen stars fits perfectly with this scenario.

With CM Punk's team stacked with star power at WarGames, Heyman could have secretly recruited a sixth member in the form of the masked man. If the identity is revealed, Heyman stepping forward as the mastermind would not only shock fans but also strengthen the Vision's dominance. Adding the masked man to his ranks would be a classic Heyman move, cementing his influence once again.

Randy Orton's name always surfaces when WWE introduces a mystery storyline. His career is filled with ambushes, sudden betrayals, and shocking twists that leave fans stunned. The recent absence of Orton makes him an even stronger candidate, as a surprise return tied to the masked man would be the perfect way to reintroduce him.

The Viper has been teasing a heel turn for months, and this storyline could finally deliver on that promise. If Orton is revealed as the mastermind behind the masked man's attacks, WWE would unlock countless new angles. His calculated nature and history of striking when least expected make him a dangerous wildcard who could reshape the narrative instantly.

The Rock's involvement would be the most explosive twist of all. As the Final Boss, he has already demonstrated his ability to manipulate events behind the scenes, most notably when John Cena shockingly turned heel on Cody Rhodes. That moment proved how much influence The Rock can wield, and fans know he thrives on delivering jaw‐dropping surprises.

With WrestleMania season approaching, revealing The Rock as the mastermind would dominate headlines worldwide. The People's Champion stepping forward as the architect of the masked man's attacks would open the door to blockbuster matches and unforgettable storylines. WWE has always relied on The Rock to create seismic moments, and this revelation would be no different.