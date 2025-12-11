Sensex Surges After 3-Day Slump: What Investors Should Watch Today

The Indian stock market on Thursday (December 11) staged a sharp recovery, snapping a three-day losing streak after the US Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 bps rate cut. The mood on Dalal Street turned upbeat, lifting benchmark indices and boosting investor wealth by nearly Rs 2.6 lakh crore in a single trading session.

The Sensex climbed 427 points to 84,818.13, while the Nifty 50 gained 141 points to 25,898.55.

What's Driving the Market Mood?

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, the Fed's guidance helped restore confidence at a time of high US inflation.

"The decline in US 10-year yields indicates a moderation in future FII outflows, which bolstered sentiment," he said.

He added that auto stocks saw tailwinds from demand expectations, while IT stocks picked up on hopes of stronger global spending. Broader Asian markets, however, remained under pressure due to concerns over AI-linked valuations and rising Japanese bond yields.

Stocks to Watch Today

Tata Power: Bags Major Transmission Project

Tata Power has secured a letter of intent from REC Ltd to acquire Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission, a project SPV. The project, to be developed on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer model, involves:



115 km of 400 kV double-circuit transmission line

Extension of GIS line bays at Jejuri and Hinjewadi 35-year transmission service period

2. Infosys: Share Buyback Completed; Founders' Family Sells Stake

Infosys confirmed the extinguishment of 10 crore shares through its buyback.

Additionally:



Shreyas Shibulal sold 19.92 lakh shares for Rs 317 crore, cutting his stake to 0.44% Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal sold 5.42 lakh shares worth Rs 86.21 crore, reducing her stake to 0.12%

3. Adani Power: Eyes Expansion in South Asia

After foraying into nuclear and international hydropower, Adani Power is exploring new thermal and hydropower projects in neighbouring South Asian countries. The company recently signed an MoU with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corp for a 500 MW hydropower project under a 50:50 JV.

4. Piramal Pharma: US FDA Flags 4 Observations

Piramal Pharma said the US FDA issued a Form 483 with four observations after a routine GMP inspection at its Lexington, Kentucky facility. The company clarified that the issues relate to procedural improvements and are likely to fall under VAI, a category that does not require mandatory regulatory action.

5. Firstsource Solutions: Completes UK Acquisition

Firstsource Solutions completed the acquisition of Pastdue Credit Solutions (PDC) in the UK through its subsidiary FSL UK. The deal, approved by regulators, stems from a July 2025 agreement to buy 100% of PDC, which specialises in early-arrears and debt recovery services.

6. Honasa Consumer: Enters Men's Grooming Market

Honasa Consumer, the parent of Mamaearth and several D2C brands, has acquired Reginald Men and its parent BTM Ventures for Rs 195 crore.

This marks the company's first major push into the men's personal care category.

7. Kansai Nerolac: Exits Sri Lankan Unit

The board of Kansai Nerolac Paints has approved selling its entire 60% stake in Kansai Paints Lanka to Atire, a Sri Lankan company. An agreement for the stake sale will be executed soon.