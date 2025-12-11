Polish Government Explains Why President Nawrocki Cannot Block Ukraine's EU Accession

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Polish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ignacy Niemczycki during a briefing held on the sidelines of an informal meeting of European Union ministers, which took place today in Lviv.

“President Nawrocki has expressed his concern regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO. When it comes to the EU, his position almost fully aligns with that of the government. But I would like to remind you that the Polish constitution is quite clear: it is the government that decides on these matters,” Niemczycki said.

The Polish diplomat noted that his presence at the meeting in Lviv reflects both general support for Ukraine's EU accession and discussions of any financial decisions that will support Ukraine over the coming year.

He also emphasized that Ukraine's EU accession currently enjoys support from the majority of the Polish population.

Merz not ruling out Ukraine talks in Berlin next week

“If you look at public opinion polls, the situation is quite clear. And I believe that most Polish citizens would agree with me in saying that it is in our strategic interest to see Ukraine in the EU,” Niemczycki said.

As reported by Ukrinform, an informal meeting of the EU General Affairs Council has begun in Lviv.

Photo: Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash