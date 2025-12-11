Readybid Introduces Smartbid 2.0 - The Future Of Automated Hotel RFP Management

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 11, 2025 6:46 am - SmartBid 2.0 marks a defining milestone for ReadyBid's evolution as the industry's most intelligent, automation-driven solution for global hotel procurement.

San Diego, CA - 11 December 2025:

ReadyBid, the global leader in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing automation, has officially launched SmartBid 2.0, an advanced version of its award-winning hotel RFP tool designed to redefine the efficiency, transparency, and intelligence of corporate hotel procurement. This next-generation release combines predictive automation, real-time analytics, and AI-driven negotiation workflows to set a new benchmark for sourcing excellence in business travel management.

SmartBid 2.0 empowers travel procurement teams to manage end-to-end hotel RFP lifecycles with minimal manual input. The system leverages artificial intelligence to predict ideal sourcing timelines, suggest optimal supplier mixes, and automatically score hotel bids based on rate competitiveness, amenities, sustainability factors, and traveler preference data. This enables corporations to bid on hotels strategically while maintaining policy compliance and rate governance.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, stated that SmartBid 2.0 represents a major leap toward autonomous hotel procurement. He explained that ReadyBid's focus on AI and automation ensures sourcing teams can transition from time-intensive administration to strategic oversight. The new system streamlines everything from RFP creation to contract negotiation within one unified hotel sourcing tool.

Built with a modernized interface and advanced integration capabilities, SmartBid 2.0 supports multi-language functionality, global rate benchmarking, and intelligent error detection. Procurement leaders can now evaluate supplier proposals through ReadyBid's enhanced analytics dashboard and measure long-term program performance using real-time insights. The platform's compatibility with standardized hotel RFP templates further ensures consistency across global sourcing cycles.

SmartBid 2.0 marks a defining milestone for ReadyBid's evolution as the industry's most intelligent, automation-driven solution for global hotel procurement. By combining precision technology and AI-powered intelligence, ReadyBid continues to transform the future of travel sourcing management.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego–based technology company specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation. Its intelligent cloud platform enables global corporations and TMCs to streamline sourcing, strengthen negotiations, and achieve complete visibility across business travel management programs.

