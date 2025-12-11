Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Drops, Fog Warning Issued Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: For the next 7 days, a wintery feel will persist across state due to strong northerly winds. Due to a cyclonic circulation near South Bangladesh and a western disturbance, the temperature will hover around 15 degrees
The temperature has been around 15°C. In western districts, it's 10-11°C, and in North Bengal, it's down to 4°C. Let's see how much more the temperature will drop.
The weather office says this pattern will last a week with northerly winds. A wintery feel will persist, but a severe cold spell is unlikely. The temperature will remain stable.
A cyclonic circulation is over South Bangladesh. A western disturbance is in Northwest India. A new disturbance may enter Saturday, but Bengal's temperature will remain stable.
Northerly winds are strong in West Bengal, keeping the winter feel. Today, the city's max temp will be 27°C and min 16°C, says the weather office.
No further temperature drop is expected. However, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar will see light to moderate morning fog, with visibility dropping to 200m.
