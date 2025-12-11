Rajinikanth Birthday: 10 South Movies Of The Actor Which Were Remade In Bollywood

Superstar Rajinikanth has turned 75. He was born on December 12, 1950. Rajinikanth, who has worked in many superhit films, also has several South movies that were remade in Bollywood. Most of these films were hits. Let's find out about them...

Rajinikanth's 1978 film 'Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu' was remade in Bollywood as 'Dil-E-Nadan'. This movie came out in 1982. It starred Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, Jaya Prada, and Smita Patil. The film did okay.

Rajinikanth's film 'Mullum Malarum' was released in 1978. It was remade in Bollywood as 'Pyari Behna', which came out in 1985. The film starred Mithun Chakraborty, Tanvi Azmi, and Padmini Kolhapure. The film was a hit.

Rajinikanth's 1980 film 'Anbukku Naan Adimai' was remade in Bollywood as 'Thanedar'. This movie came out in 1990. It starred Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jeetendra, and Jayaprada. The film was a superhit.

Rajinikanth's 1982 film 'Enkeyo Ketta Kural' was also remade in Bollywood. The film was 'Suhagan', which came out in 1986. It starred Jeetendra, Rekha, and Moushumi Chatterjee. The movie was a hit.

Rajinikanth's film 'Pokkiri Raja' was released in 1982. This film was remade in Bollywood as 'Mawali'. Released in 1983, the film starred Jeetendra and Jayaprada in lead roles. The film was a hit.

Rajinikanth's 1982 film 'Moondru Mugam' was remade in Bollywood as 'John Jani Janardhan'. In this 1984 movie, Rajinikanth played the lead role himself. Rati Agnihotri was the female lead. The film was average.

Rajinikanth's 1989 film 'Mappillai' was remade in Bollywood as 'Jamai Raja'. Released in 1990, this movie starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Hema Malini in lead roles. The film was a superhit.

Rajinikanth's 1992 film 'Mannan' was remade in Bollywood as 'Laadla'. Released in 1994, this film starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. The film was a superhit.

Rajinikanth's film 'Veera' was released in 1994. It was also remade in Hindi. The 1996 film 'Saajan Chale Sasural' starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu in lead roles. The film was a hit.

Rajinikanth's film 'Chandramukhi' was released in 2005. It was remade in Hindi as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' in 2007. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. The film was a superhit.