Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Shivers As Fog And Pollution Intensify IMD Predicts Relief After December 13

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense fog, rising pollution gripped Delhi on December 12, creating severe visibility issues, heightening cold discomfort. IMD said visibility would stay between 50 and 200 meters, with fog and pollution easing gradually

Dense fog covered most parts of Delhi in the morning, and the chill was expected to persist through the day. Officials indicated that visibility would likely remain between 50 and 200 meters, affecting road movement and requiring commuters to be more cautious. Minimum temperatures were expected to settle around 8–9°C, rising to about 25°C during the afternoon. Humidity levels nearing 90–95 percent at night were expected to intensify fog, especially during early morning and late evening hours. A sharp difference between day and night temperatures was expected to cause frequent fluctuations, keeping the cold more noticeable.

Experts noted that pollution posed a bigger challenge than the cold, with Delhi's AQI projected to remain in the 310–330 range, falling under the“very poor” category. PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations were expected to stay multiple times above safe limits. The Delhi government discussed a framework to reduce dust from construction and roadwork, aiming to bring down particulate matter levels. Health advisories suggested that children, seniors and asthma patients should limit outdoor exposure due to the risk of respiratory irritation, eye discomfort and throat infections.

The IMD issued an alert for dense to very dense fog over Delhi-NCR until December 12, with the most difficult hours predicted during 5–9 a.m. and 4–8 p.m. Weather officials indicated that fog and pollution trouble would gradually lessen after December 13 as winds pick up to around 20–25 km/h. Between December 13 and 15, the AQI was expected to shift to the“poor” category, with marginal relief from the morning chill. From December 16 to 22, clearer skies, better visibility and daytime temperatures rising to 27–28°C were considered likely, offering temporary comfort from the harsh conditions.