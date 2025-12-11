Bonaventure Senior Living Caregivers Honored By Senior Action Network For Outstanding Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bonaventure of Lacey is excited to announce that two of its assisted living caregivers have been honored by the local Senior Action Network for their outstanding service.

SALEM, OREGON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaventure of Lacey is excited to announce that two of its assisted living caregivers have been honored by the local Senior Action Network for their outstanding service. Erica Terry and Karina Tapia have been nominated by residents, families, coworkers, and leaders who witness their dedication and impact every day.

The Senior Action Network recognizes caregivers who exemplify dedication, empathy, and excellence in senior care-qualities Erica and Karina demonstrate consistently in their work and in the relationships they build with residents.







Erica began her work in senior living in the Bonaventure kitchen, serving residents, before moving into caregiving, where she discovered her passion for supporting residents on a deeper level. Erica enjoys building connections, hearing residents' life stories, and helping her community feel like home. She is inspired by her mother's strength and kindness, and brings that same spirit to her role every day. Erica is known for always having a smile on her face and ensuring those around her have one, too.

“I enjoy working at Bonaventure of Lacey because it feels like home. Everyone is caring, willing to help, and teach to make sure we do our best,” says Erica, when asked why she enjoys working at Bonaventure of Lacey.

Karina has been a caregiver since 2014 and is recognized for her reliability, gentle approach, and dedication to person-centered care. She first entered the field through volunteer work and quickly realized her passion for supporting seniors. Karina is inspired by her mother and grandmother, whose values of compassion guide her both at work and at home.

“Working in my community gives me the chance to care for people who remind me of my own family,” says Karina,“I love being able to bring comfort and dignity to those who once helped shape this community.”

Thanks to caregivers and staff like Erica and Karina, Bonaventure of Lacey continues to provide exceptional care to seniors in their community.

About Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living provides retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities across the Pacific Northwest and Colorado. Committed to enhancing quality of life, Bonaventure offers tailored care plans that cater to each resident's unique needs, interests, and goals. Its communities promote connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to focus on what matters most.

