Xsolla To Be Featured On CNBC's Now We Know! With Steve Guttenberg Airing December 13

Los Angeles, CA - The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg, airing Saturday, December 13 at 11:30a ET on CNBC, will feature Xsolla, a leader in powering the business engine behind the global video game industry.

The Now We Know! team visited Xsolla's headquarters in Sherman Oaks, California, to explore how the company supports developers with payment solutions, distribution tools, anti-fraud technology, and global monetization infrastructure. The segment highlights how Xsolla empowers creators of all sizes to reach players around the world and build sustainable, scalable gaming businesses.

Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla is excited for Xsolla to contribut its knowledge to Now We Know!, stating“There's all kinds of education out there around making games, but there's not a whole lot around the business of games. We're excited to be part of Now We Know! because it helps us reach a broader audience.”

By taking viewers behind the scenes of one of gaming's most influential support companies, Now We Know! showcases how innovation, technology, and creativity intersect to shape the entertainment experiences enjoyed by millions.

Now We Know! is proud to feature Xsolla's story, celebrating the work being done to strengthen and expand the worldwide gaming ecosystem. The series remains committed to educating and inspiring audiences, reminding viewers that curiosity and discovery are at the heart of every great story.

About Now We Know!

Hosted by actor, author, and businessman, Steve Guttenberg, this unique platform inspires the next generation of knowledge seekers and viewers around the country. Each episode features up to four industry experts who provide their own unique perspective on the topic at hand via a 6-8–minute segment produced by our team, bringing a fresh look at interesting narratives, moderated by the one and only Steve Guttenberg.

Learn more at NowWeKnowTV.







SOURCE Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg

All images courtesy of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg