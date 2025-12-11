Hims To Be Featured On CNBC's Now We Know! With Steve Guttenberg Airing December 13

Brooklyn, NY - The next episode of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg, airing Saturday, December 13 at 11:30a ET on CNBC, will spotlight Hims, the company reshaping how men access healthcare through modern, direct-to-consumer telemedicine.

The segment provides an inside look at how Hims is making care more approachable, affordable, and stigma-free for men across the country. From online consultations to evidence-backed treatment options, Hims is rethinking the patient experience for the digital age.

Dr. Pat Carroll, Chief Medical Director for Hims & Hers, stated“Educational television is important because it's a way to do outreach for large segments of the population,” adding“I see it as a way to bring healthcare innovation to the masses.” By breaking down barriers to care, Hims is helping more men take charge of their health-leveraging technology, transparency, and convenience to meet patients where they are.

Now We Know! is proud to highlight Hims as part of its ongoing commitment to educational storytelling. The series continues to shine a light on organizations innovating for the greater good, inspiring viewers to stay curious and engaged every Saturday morning.

About Now We Know!

Hosted by actor, author, and businessman, Steve Guttenberg, this unique platform inspires the next generation of knowledge seekers and viewers around the country. Each episode features up to four industry experts who provide their own unique perspective on the topic at hand via a 6-8–minute segment produced by our team, bringing a fresh look at interesting narratives, moderated by the one and only Steve Guttenberg.

