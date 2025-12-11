The Critic Magazine: BBC Strictly Losing Its Rhythm

MENAFN - GetNews) The BBC's flagship entertainment show, Strictly Come Dancing, has been a long-standing beacon of success for the broadcaster, a sparkling remedy to the autumn blues. However, as the 21st season kicks off, there are growing concerns about whether the ballroom giant is losing its rhythm.

Once a guaranteed hit, Strictly has faced a difficult few years. Reports of behind-the-scenes tensions and viral memes have occasionally tested its squeaky-clean image. For a show that built its legacy on charm and warmth, these off-stage controversies have threatened to overshadow the sequins and samba. Hoping to steady the ship, producers promised a fresh start this season, but their casting choices have only stirred new debate.

The inclusion of Thomas 'Bosh' Skinner, a former Apprentice contestant and social media personality, sparked discussion about how his larger-than-life persona would fit into Strictly's family-friendly tone. Skinner's brash persona and tabloid notoriety seemed an odd fit for a program historically built on feel-good stories and family appeal. Yet, in classic Strictly fashion, the launch night managed to glide over the controversy with just enough sparkle to keep things buoyant.

Still, the pacing issues that have plagued recent seasons lingered. The opening episode leaned heavily into nostalgia and safety. Familiar jokes, high-energy numbers, and the reliably chaotic pairing reveals delivered the trademark mix of heart and humour. Jessie J's guest performance added pop-star gloss, while Claudia Winkleman's comic skits reminded audiences that this show still knows how to laugh at itself. However, the show's two-hour opener occasionally felt stretched thinner than a quickstep on ice, with extended contestant introductions and overly polished filler segments, Strictly's the overly dramatic 'behind-the-scenes' clips, contributing to the pacing issues.

What remains undeniable is the effort to recapture the show's once effortless positivity. Contestants, from Love Island's Dani Dyer to Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, were relentlessly upbeat. Every interaction brimmed with goodwill, perhaps a little too much. The BBC seems determined to avoid any repeat of past cast disagreements, ensuring this year's lineup radiates enthusiasm.

Still, for all the gloss, there's a sense that something is missing. The balance between authenticity and overproduction has grown fragile. There was a time when the show was in the press for all the right reasons, like why Leach and Vito Coppola, according to Heart Bingo were going to win, not because of speculation about behind-the-scenes matters.

Strictly's charm once came from its unpredictability, the way genuine personalities and unlikely partnerships created magic in the ballroom. Now, with careful media management and cautious scripting, it risks feeling more like a corporate showcase than a Saturday night escape.

Despite the challenges, all hope is not lost. The season's closing group number, featuring a slick mash-up of Rosé's APT and Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club, proved that when Strictly lets loose, it can still dazzle. The BBC will be hoping this energy defines the coming weeks, overshadowing any potential headlines about production challenges or casting debates, and paving the way for a successful season.

For a brand as resilient as Strictly Come Dancing, reinvention has always been part of the story. But in 2025, keeping audiences engaged may require more than glitter and good intentions; it may demand a return to the sincerity that made the nation fall in love with the show in the first place.