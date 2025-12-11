Glowrow's Unplanned Spotlight At San Antonio's Holly Jolly Kayaking Event Captures Public Attention

San Antonio, TX - At the San Antonio River Authority's sold-out Holly Jolly Kayaking event, four GlowRow® team members secured public tickets like everyone else and slipped quietly into the water. No fanfare. No announcement. No stage set for impact, just four clear kayaks joining a community paddle beneath the holiday lights.

But the Riverwalk has a way of noticing things that aren't trying to be noticed.

As the GlowRow® vessels glided under the bridges, with glowpaddles piercing the water like lightsabers... something shifted. The chatter along the walkways softened. People paused mid-stride, mid-sip, mid-sentence, as though the water itself had asked them to look. One phone lifted, then five, then a crowd, until the entire stretch of river seemed to glow not just from the kayaks, but from the attention drawn toward them.







What began as a quiet moment of participation became a shared moment of wonder, the kind that reminds you how rare it is to surprise a city that's seen everything.

“We weren't trying to make a statement. We just wanted to be part of the event. Yet somehow the moment grew bigger than us... the phones, the smiles, the people leaning over the rails. It was a reminder that light travels farther than you think, especially when you don't intend to shine it,” said Zack Jurasek, Founder of GlowRow®.

“This wasn't our show,” Zack added.“We were just one small part of a community paddle, but for a few minutes, the Riverwalk lit up in a way none of us expected.”







“For our team, paddling the Riverwalk during the holidays was already special... the reaction from the community made it unforgettable.”

GlowRow® has guided more than 45,000 nighttime paddlers across Texas using proprietary lighting systems engineered in-house to withstand nightly operations, saltwater environments, vibration, and long-duration runtime. The company has received multiple awards from the Texas State Tourism office, international recognition from the UK Travel & Hospitality Awards, and USA Today's #2 Best Kayak Tour in the U.S. for 2025.







Wednesday night was never planned as a showcase, yet something about the illuminated kayaks against the Riverwalk's holiday backdrop created a moment that resonated with everyone who saw it.

GlowRow® extends its appreciation to the San Antonio River Authority for hosting the Holly Jolly event and maintaining one of Texas's most iconic waterways. Any future conversations about expanded opportunities in San Antonio will be approached with deep respect for the Riverwalk, its culture, and its community.

