The House of Feigenblatt hosted the“Baron of Braemar Virtual Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Leadership” on the 9th of December 2025. Featuring six international keynote speakers representing several disciplines and sectors, the Forum explored the complex nexus between the spread of Artificial Intelligence and the need for ethical leadership. The Much Honoured Ambassador Otto Federico von Feigenblatt of Braemar, Baron of Braemar, chaired the forum and delivered the opening lecture. Lord Braemar focused on the importance of ethics in terms of decision making. Dr. Rosangela Otero Diaz, Collar Member of the House of Feigenblatt and President of Global Innovation Services, LLC, provided a general overview of the development of Artificial Intelligence with a focus on educational leadership.

Mr. Alejandro Formanchuck, Associate Fellow of the House of Feigenblatt and Founder of the Argentine Association of Internal Communication, explained the importance of developing regional artificial intelligence solutions to overcome possible biases.“Leading Innovation: Integrating AI in Education – Current Practices, Challenges, and Solutions” was the title of the keynote lecture delivered by Dr. Tae-Hee Choi, Collar Member of the House of Feigenblatt and Associate Professor of Education at the University of Southampton. Dr. Choi presented a summary of the most important findings of her research on the subject. His Excellency Dr. Francisco López-Muñoz, Collar Member of the House of Feigenblatt and Vice Rector for Research at Camilo José Cela University (Madrid, Spain) delivered a lecture titled“The role of AI in university medical education” providing an applied perspective and multiple case studies to explore the nexus between artificial intelligence and education. The final presentation was delivered by Dr. Oresteban Carabeo, a prominent expert in Artificial Intelligence and professor at Keiser University. Dr. Carabeo emphasized the importance of integrating ethics into the exponential development and growth of artificial intelligence.

The Baron of Braemar Virtual Forum on Artificial Intelligence was attended by over one hundred participants from around the world. Young leaders from the“Verano Legislativo” program of the National Assembly of Ecuador actively participated and interacted with the keynote speakers. Ms. Raquel Grünauer Espinoza, Lord Braemar's Chief Staff, skillfully facilitated the event with the assistance of Mr. Miguel Alava Alcivar, Chamberlain of the House of Feigenblatt.

The Forum is named in honor of one of Great Britain's oldest and most prestigious titles of nobility, the Lordship and Barony of Braemar. In November 2025 the Head of the House of Feigenblatt succeeded by assignation to both the title and the caput of the Barony, Braemar Court. Lord Braemar is one of the leading experts in educational leadership and currently serves as the Andean Parliament Special Envoy for Education. His Lordship sponsors a range of international summits and conferences to promote peace, leadership, and education.